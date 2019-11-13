You are the owner of this article.
Planners to unveil ideas tonight for old golf course
Lake Geneva city officials are planning several meetings during the next few months to discuss redevelopment options for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Lake Geneva's city planners tonight will publicly unveil three options for future development of the former Hillmoor Golf Course.

The planning firm Vandewalle & Associates is scheduled to make its presentation during a joint city council-plan commission meeting that starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 626 Geneva St.

Despite earlier indications that members of the general public would not be allowed to comment, the agenda for tonight's meeting indicates that public comment will be permitted.

According to the agenda, Vandewalle & Associates will present a site analysis as well as "concept plans" for the estimated 200-acre former golf course.

The property at 333 E. Main St. has been dormant for more than 10 years, but owner White River Holdings LLC has encountered public opposition to past efforts at redevelopment. Amid signs that White River again wanted to discuss the property's future, the city council in October hired Vandewalle & Associates to prepare some options.

After tonight's meeting, the city plans a public open house 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Badger High School where the public can offer feedback on the Vandewalle proposals.

