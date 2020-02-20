Planners urge status quo option for old Hillmoor golf course

Lake Geneva city planners are recommending no change in land use plans for the former Hillmoor Golf Course, in an effort to limit development options for the vacant property.
Members of the city plan commission voted Feb. 10 to recommend keeping the current land use and zoning designations rather than make changes to allow new residential or business development on the former golf course.
The action would not prevent new development on the property, but it would limit the options for landowner White River Holdings LLC, and would not guarantee any public access to the estimated 200-acre property.
The Lake Geneva City Council is scheduled Feb. 24 to take action on the Hillmoor property as part of revisions to the city’s long-range comprehensive plan for future development in the city.
With the existing land use and zoning designations unchanged, the former golf course at 333 E. Main St. could become the site for development of a new hotel resort and new condominiums, as well as private recreation uses.
White River Holdings has previously sought to redevelop the site with a mix of new residential and business development — and filed suit against the city when those plans to blocked.
The city’s planning consultants have presented three options for Hillmoor that include residential and business development in a way that also could create public recreational opportunities on the old golf course.
But some in the community are urging the city to reject those options out of hope that sticking with the existing land use and zoning will prevent unwanted large-scale redevelopment.
The plan commission voted 6-1 to remove the word “resort” as an example land use option for the current private recreation designation, even though officials said removing the word does not mean White River Holdings could not pursue a new resort development.
Alderman Doug Skates, a plan commissioner who voted against the recommendation, said he disagreed with the strategy of trying to limit the property owner’s options for the site.
“I think we’re just setting ourselves up for a big failure,” Skates said. “I think we need to keep the opportunity open for someone to come in and do something.”
Mayor Tom Hartz said removing the word “resort” from the comprehensive plan would not prohibit someone from developing a resort on that former golf course.
“Someone can still come in with a resort concept that fits private recreation,” Hartz said. “Just taking it out doesn’t tip them off that it is not allowed.”
White River Holdings has not participated in the recent city discussions about the property, and Hartz said the company has not presented any recent plans for the property.
“I have not heard a response nor have they made any comments to me about their intentions,” he said. “I have not received any response from them about the plan commission’s recommendation to the city council about keeping that property designated for private recreation.”
The former golf course has been vacant and dormant for about 10 years. White River Holdings purchased the property in 2016 for about $3.4 million.
The company then proposed a mix of residential and commercial development. But faced with public opposition to redevelopment, the city council denied a land use change required for the redevelopment to go forward.
White River Holdings responded by filling a $55 million lawsuit against the city. The company last spring dropped its court challenge, instead signaling a desire to restart talks with the city on development possibilities for the property.
The site is designated “private recreation” that stems from its golf course days, and the zoning is “rural holdings.”
The city hired its planning firm, Vandewalle & Associates, to present new options for the property, and the company outlined the three options that included residential development, a mix of residential and business development, and a status-quo option that raised the possibility of a new resort.
The plan commission is recommending removing the Vandewalle report as an appendix to the comprehensive plan.
The Feb. 10 meeting included both the plan commission and city council meeting jointly to advance changes to the comprehensive plan.
City Attorney Dan Draper said keeping the Hillmoor property at its current land use and zoning designations would serve as an indication to White River Holdings how the city prefers for the former golf course to be redeveloped.
“We studied three options. We considered them. We debated them,” Draper said. “We listened to the public, and this is what we want in this area, and that’s the determination.”
Development opponents have spent months pushing city officials to leave the property’s designations unchanged in the hope that doing so would maintain, or “save,” the vacant golf course.
Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing said he was happy that plan commission had recommended leaving the property “as it is.”
“I think this document does save Hillmoor, and I think I’m hearing Hillmoor saying, ‘Thank you,’” Sibbing said. “I think that’s a wise decision.”
However, city planner Michael Slavney of Vandewalle & Associates said the current zoning would allow for new development that could include hotel resort activities.
Slavney said he was in favor of removing the word “resort” from the plan, because doing so could indicate to a developer that the city does not support a resort being constructed on the property.
“I think resort is a term that creates confusion and not clarity,” Slavney said. “In addition, you don’t want a resort there. I think it’s a problematic term.”
Draper said the term “resort” could be misleading to a developer regarding the types of uses the city would like to have. However, he said some resort-type activities could still occur.
“Don’t restrict it to a point where you have virtually no uses,” Draper told city officials. “That opens it up to a lawsuit.”