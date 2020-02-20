Planners urge status quo option for old Hillmoor golf course

Lake Geneva city planners are recommending no change in land use plans for the former Hillmoor Golf Course, in an effort to limit development options for the vacant property.

Members of the city plan commission voted Feb. 10 to recommend keeping the current land use and zoning designations rather than make changes to allow new residential or business development on the former golf course.

The action would not prevent new development on the property, but it would limit the options for landowner White River Holdings LLC, and would not guarantee any public access to the estimated 200-acre property.

The Lake Geneva City Council is scheduled Feb. 24 to take action on the Hillmoor property as part of revisions to the city’s long-range comprehensive plan for future development in the city.

With the existing land use and zoning designations unchanged, the former golf course at 333 E. Main St. could become the site for development of a new hotel resort and new condominiums, as well as private recreation uses.

White River Holdings has previously sought to redevelop the site with a mix of new residential and business development — and filed suit against the city when those plans to blocked.