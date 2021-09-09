Planning a group outing in Lake Geneva? New business specializes in event planning for groups

Want to know where to go to see live entertainment in the City of Lake Geneva or where to rent a boat in the area?

Erin Kapsch and Melissa Janczak may be able to help with that.

Kapsch and Janczak recently launched their new business, Luxe Geneva, in which they help clients plan their outing to Lake Geneva.

Janczak said they help clients find lodging, dining and entertainment options during their visit to Lake Geneva. She said they mostly work with clients who are scheduling a weekend outing with friends or corporate event with co-workers.

“The City of Lake Geneva is super welcoming,” Janczak said. “Obviously, what we’re doing is promoting the City of Lake Geneva and the lake life.”

Janczak said they ask clients to present them with ideas for what they would like to do during their stay in Lake Geneva, and they help them possibly develop a theme for their trip.

“Whether that’s an eyelash party, whether that’s a full spa treatment, we would like to identify with our clients directly and then know exactly who we can connect them with here,” Janczak said.