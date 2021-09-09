Planning a group outing in Lake Geneva? New business specializes in event planning for groups

Want to know where to go to see live entertainment in the City of Lake Geneva or where to rent a boat in the area?
Erin Kapsch and Melissa Janczak may be able to help with that.
Kapsch and Janczak recently launched their new business, Luxe Geneva, in which they help clients plan their outing to Lake Geneva.
Janczak said they help clients find lodging, dining and entertainment options during their visit to Lake Geneva. She said they mostly work with clients who are scheduling a weekend outing with friends or corporate event with co-workers.
“The City of Lake Geneva is super welcoming,” Janczak said. “Obviously, what we’re doing is promoting the City of Lake Geneva and the lake life.”
Janczak said they ask clients to present them with ideas for what they would like to do during their stay in Lake Geneva, and they help them possibly develop a theme for their trip.
“Whether that’s an eyelash party, whether that’s a full spa treatment, we would like to identify with our clients directly and then know exactly who we can connect them with here,” Janczak said.
Kapsch said clients also are welcome to tell them about any specific places or tourists attractions they would like to visit in the area.
“Certainly, it’s all about the lake life— where can we go to have a wonderful dinner and a beautiful view or where can I wake up and have a beautiful breakfast while I’m in Lake Geneva,” Kapsch said.
Besides helping people plan their trip, Kapsch and Janczak can assist clients with making reservations, finding pet care or babysitting services, accessing business services or obtaining mail service.
“What we say is, ‘Make a wish, and we’ll make it happen,’” Kapsch said. “We really mean that. We will pull it off. Tell us what you need, and we will reach out to our resources.”
Janczak said they are in the process of assisting with a “women’s weekend” retreat and then a “men’s weekend” event.
“We’re doing both,” Janczak said. “We’re not only catering to the spas. We’re also catering to the whiskey tastings and ziplinings and fishing with the guys. There’s several layers to everything that we’re doing.”
Luxe Geneva also offers estate management services, in which they perform routine checks on the interior and exterior of their clients’ properties; coordinate contractors for ground maintenance, pool services and snow removal; help clients find construction management services; and help clients obtain boat pier management services.
Kapsch and Janczak have worked in the real estate industry for about 20 years, so they are familiar with property management.
Janczak said they also work with people who recently moved to Lake Geneva to inform them where certain types of businesses are located in the area.
“We do have local folks who have moved to the area saying, ‘I’m new. Where do I go? What can I do?,’” she said.
Janczak said they decided to start the business after realizing that people’s travel habits have changed since the coronavirus.
“We service a good portion of private clients that have been very specific about their travel needs,” Janczak said. “More folks are looking for driving destinations locally.”
Kapsch said they recently talked to several local business owners about their planned services, and they seem to be excited about working with their clients in the future.
“We’re relying on people. They’re relying on us,” Kapsch said. “It’s a network and building the network.”
Kapsch and Janczak conducted a “launch party” for their business, Aug. 27 at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, with former American Idol contestant Jessica Meuse performing during the event.
Janczak said Meuse enjoyed her visit to Lake Geneva.
“We really wanted her to experience this area,” Janczak said. “She’s been blown away. She’s been here for less than 36 hours, and she’s mesmerized with the lake and the small-town community.”
Janczak and Kapsch currently operate the business out of an office in Northbrook, Illinois and at Janczak’s home. Janczak said they hope to find a location in Lake Geneva in the near future.
“”We’re looking for a storefront,” Janczak said. “We have a couple if mind.”
For more information about Luxe Geneva, visit www.luxe-geneva.com or call 262-475-4887.