Plans for new residential subdivision presented to the City of Lake Geneva

A subdivision that would feature about 183 residential units is being proposed for the City of Lake Geneva.
Representatives from the Vistas Group in Chicago are proposing to construct the subdivision on about 38.53 acres of land near the northwest corner of Townline Road and Edwards Boulevard.
Plans for the proposed development were presented during the May 17 Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting.
Vistas Group officials plan to develop about 27 acres of the property for residential housing, and about 10.5 acres is set to be preserved for future business development.
The subdivision is set to include 156 multi-family units on the east side of the property, 12 duplex units on the north side, five single-family homes on the southwest side and 10 duplex units on the west side.
Gary Dunham, agent for Keefe Real Estate, said the multi-family units mostly will be targeted for residents who recently moved into the area or residents who no longer want to maintain their property.
“It’s most likely going to be an active, older community,” Dunham said. “It will be for people who don’t want to take care of the lawn or take care of the exterior of their house. Everything is done within their association.”
Attorney Ted Johnson, who is representing the Vistas Group, said the multi-family units would feature underground parking areas to allow for more greenspace.
“Our multi-family dwellings that are being proposed are three floors with underground parking,” Johnson said. “That was done with an eye of maximizing greenspace and minimizing the impervious surface.”
The subdivision also would include a clubhouse located in the center of the property.
“There’s going to be a swimming pool, likely workout areas and most likely there will be meeting rooms and a family area,” Dunham said.
The developers also plan to preserve a wetland area and maintain 28% of an environmental corridor located on the property.
“They’ve done a wonderful job of maximizing the greenspace and minimizing the impact on the environmental corridor,” Johnson said.
The subdivision would include a public roadway from Townline Road and a private roadway from Edwards Boulevard. The developers also plan to install pedestrian walkways on the west side of the property.
City Planner Michael Slavney said he would like the development to include a bike path that would go along the east end of the property to the west end.
“Aside from that, I believe this concept complies with all our our environmental protection requirements,” Slavney said.
Additional plans for the development are set to be presented to city officials in the near future. The development would have to be approved by the city council before it could be constructed.
Dunham said he has been trying to find a developer to purchase the property for several years. He said he hopes the subdivision will encourage other development to be built on the property in the future.
“We’ve been fielding some phone calls about this property,” Dunham said. “Nobody is willing to jump off until you put some infrastructure in, and what you see here is likely to give it, it’s jumping off point.”
Dunham said the Vistas Group has developed residential, commercial, government and institutional properties throughout the world.
“They’ve been able to think outside the box and do some things that developers that have built large condominiums, apartments and residences in the area have not been able to do,” Dunham said.