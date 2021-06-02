Plans for new residential subdivision presented to the City of Lake Geneva

A subdivision that would feature about 183 residential units is being proposed for the City of Lake Geneva.

Representatives from the Vistas Group in Chicago are proposing to construct the subdivision on about 38.53 acres of land near the northwest corner of Townline Road and Edwards Boulevard.

Plans for the proposed development were presented during the May 17 Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting.

Vistas Group officials plan to develop about 27 acres of the property for residential housing, and about 10.5 acres is set to be preserved for future business development.

The subdivision is set to include 156 multi-family units on the east side of the property, 12 duplex units on the north side, five single-family homes on the southwest side and 10 duplex units on the west side.

Gary Dunham, agent for Keefe Real Estate, said the multi-family units mostly will be targeted for residents who recently moved into the area or residents who no longer want to maintain their property.

“It’s most likely going to be an active, older community,” Dunham said. “It will be for people who don’t want to take care of the lawn or take care of the exterior of their house. Everything is done within their association.”