Plans for proposed Kwik Trip store take a step backwards

Plans for a proposed Kwik Trip store and gas station have taken a step backwards in the City of Lake Geneva.
Representatives from Kwik Trip, Inc. plan to establish a new Kwik Trip facility, 896 Wells St., where a Stop N' Go store currently is located. Company officials presented initial plans for the proposed store, March 15.
The project is set to include a Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station and a car wash facility.
Company officials recently demolished a former Dairy Queen building and hair salon building to make room for the Kwik Trip development.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council rejected a general development plan for the Kwik Trip proposal, June 28, by a 7-1 vote with Alderman Ken Howell voting in favor.
The council members then unanimously approved to send the general development plan back to the plan commission for further review and discussion. The plan commission unanimously recommended the proposal, June 21.
The general development plan includes items such as where the facilities for the development, including the gas station and car wash, will be located.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she is not ready to approve the general development plan, because she feels company officials have not adequately addressed some of the residents' concerns, which include potential additional traffic, lighting coming from the business and additional noise coming from the car wash and gas station.
Fesenmaier said company officials presented an alternative plan to their initial proposal but had hoped they would had presented at least a couple more alternative plans to address the residents' concerns.
"I was disappointed the company didn't come back after the concept plan when those things were originally pointed out with a different design that would accommodate all of that extra traffic and noise," Fesenmaier said. "I believe that would have been possible to do and they didn't."
Alderman John Halverson said he also feels Kwik Trip officials could develop more alternative plans to help address some of the residents' concerns.
"I think Alderman Fesenmaier has some pretty good points, and we should send it back to the plan commission," Halverson said. "They can do more."
Alderman Tim Dunn, who also is a plan commission member, said sending the plan back to the plan commission would give Kwik Trip officials more time to development additional proposals.
"It would be nice if we told them our misgivings before they come back, and they could adjust them," Dunn said. "We have to send it back to the plan commission to give them another shot at it."
Howell told the other aldermen that they should inform the plan commission the reasons why they are sending the proposal back to them.
"I would ask specifically that the plan commission be told what we have in mind," Howell said. "Because they're going to ask, 'Why did you send it back and what are we suppose to do about it?'"
When the plan commission members approved the general development plan, they added a provision that Kwik Trip officials update their traffic study near the intersection of Wells Street and Townline Road in three years to determine if a traffic control device is needed in that area at that time.
If a traffic control device is needed, then the company would pay part of the cost to install it.
"We just don't know what is going to happen," Michael Krajovic, plan commission member, said. "I think it's going to be very successful and an issue very well could develop."
If the general development plan is approved, then city officials have to approve a precise implementation plan for the project, which includes landscaping, building design and site plan.
Fesenmaier said she wants to address the issues in the general development plan before voting on the precise implementation plan.
"They will tell you in the PIP meeting that you can't change anything in the general development plan," Fesenmaier said. "You can't change building location and car wash location. By approving (the general development plan), you're saying that's where you want everything and the PIP is just fine tuning the trees and the fences and some of those issues."