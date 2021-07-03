Plans for proposed Kwik Trip store take a step backwards

"I would ask specifically that the plan commission be told what we have in mind," Howell said. "Because they're going to ask, 'Why did you send it back and what are we suppose to do about it?'"

When the plan commission members approved the general development plan, they added a provision that Kwik Trip officials update their traffic study near the intersection of Wells Street and Townline Road in three years to determine if a traffic control device is needed in that area at that time.

If a traffic control device is needed, then the company would pay part of the cost to install it.

"We just don't know what is going to happen," Michael Krajovic, plan commission member, said. "I think it's going to be very successful and an issue very well could develop."

If the general development plan is approved, then city officials have to approve a precise implementation plan for the project, which includes landscaping, building design and site plan.

Fesenmaier said she wants to address the issues in the general development plan before voting on the precise implementation plan.

"They will tell you in the PIP meeting that you can't change anything in the general development plan," Fesenmaier said. "You can't change building location and car wash location. By approving (the general development plan), you're saying that's where you want everything and the PIP is just fine tuning the trees and the fences and some of those issues."

