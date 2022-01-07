Playboy bedroom set up for sale from 1968 Lake Geneva Playboy Club

A bedroom set from the original Lake Geneva Playboy Club, which opened in 1968 and has been the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa since 1993, are up for sale.

Some of the items include two pieces of signed artwork for the wall, a desk lamp, a round bed with Playboy monogram sheets, two nightstands, and a desk/dresser from 1968.

Mike Boerschinger, of Waukesha, is the auctioneer selling the items.

He currently has it listed for $4,000 and would love to see someone in the Lake Geneva area buy it who remembers it.

“We had a couple from western Wisconsin that contacted us on a number of pieces as they were moving out of state to Florida,” Boerschinger said. “When I went out there and visited them, they didn’t really tell me about this stuff until I got out there.”

He said they had bought the pieces from a couple in Lake Geneva where the husband worked for the Playboy Club.

“When they dismantled the Playboy Club and became the Grand Geneva, he was able to obtain a full bedroom set,” he said. “They were very proud of it, but there’s that cringe factor with that and you could tell that they were prepared for that.”

A couple weeks before the previous owners moved, Boerschinger said they asked for help.

“I ended up acquiring it and I sat on it for a long time,” he said. “I also thought I’m going to put this out there and I’m going to get a lot of people that are going to make some rude comments about it.”

But as it turns out, it has been the exact opposite.

“When I wrote up the history on it, I erred on the side of historical artifacts,” Boerschinger said. “That’s really what it is.”

He said he reached out to friends of his and one of his friends was a playboy bunny who remembered her time and the items now being auctioned off.

“My phone, the auction house phone and my email have been going crazy,” he said. “It is crazy how many people thought this was a pretty cool set.”

Boerschinger acknowledged the reason these items sat in his warehouse for six months was a lot of the same reasons people might view Playboy in a negative light.

“I’d gauge interest from people who would walk into the warehouse, tell them the story and it was kind of 50-50,” he said. It was a lot of differing opinions from people, some who thought it was the coolest set they have seen in a long time to people suggesting that you need a black light to look at the mattress.”

Boerschinger primarily sells his items, things like juke boxes, classic cars, motorcycles, overseas to people in Northern Europe.

“Many of those customers were really interested in it and I have had to quote shipping to a number of them to get it over there,” he said. “I wondered what the connection would be for someone from Greece and I asked them. They said they collect Playboy. I didn’t really think that many people out of the country were into that and I was kind of taken back by that.”

If interested, the items up for auction can be found on the Sell it Now Store's Facebook page at facebook.com/sellitnowstore and they’re also set up in his Waukesha warehouse located at 2315 Badger Drive Unit 1. The warehouse is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more, call 414- 727-0600.

