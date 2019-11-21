Playhouse arrives at Walworth school

Playhouse arrives at Walworth school

A playhouse is delivered to Walworth Elementary School on Nov. 7 after teaching assistant Amy Garcia won the playhouse in a raffle and then donated it to the school for children to enjoy.

