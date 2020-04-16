Pleasant weather beckons people outside for a brief respite

Even a killer pandemic brings an occasional pleasant day, and with it an opportunity for Lake Geneva residents and visitors to enjoy a lovely day outside in relative normalcy.
Such was the case recently when a brief interlude of spring-like weather had many people seeking a break from their cabin fever with the hope of finding the simple pleasures of life.
“We’re enjoying it while we can,” visitor Robert Stevens said as he and his wife, Celia Stevens, settled in for a lunch under the sun at Library Park on the Lake Geneva lakefront.
The couple from Arlington Heights, Illinois, decided a day with temperatures in the 60s was too nice to spend in coronavirus lockdown mode.
“Tomorrow is another day,” Stevens said.
Kathy Lameer and her daughters, Melissa Lameer and Michelle Lameer, all of the town of Wheatland in Kenosha County, were soaking in the spring-like weather, too, with a walk around downtown Lake Geneva.
“We decided to get out of the house for some fresh air since it’s so nice,” Lameer said.
Since the coronavirus crisis began and the state of Wisconsin has imposed “Safer At Home” restrictions, many businesses have closed and many people have been self-quarantining in their homes, some for weeks at a time.
That makes the occasional spring-like weather outdoors all the more enticing — and rewarding.
Tamarah and Tim Milroy of Lake Geneva enjoyed taking their their 11-month-old dog, “Lulu,” for a walk along the lakefront.
Tamarah Milroy said she was excited just to be able to spend time outdoors.
“We’re getting a little bit of spring fever,” she said.
One downtown store owner could not resist stepping outside for a little respite, too.
Jeff Schoo, co-owner of Lake Geneva Spice Company, 255 Broad St., spent a sunny day sitting outside his store and waving to the occasional passing motorist.
Although many businesses have been closed, Schoo said he was conducting online sales for his store. If customers come to pick up an order, he asks them to sanitize their hands.
“I’m not a phobic person,” he said. “But with this going on, why take a chance?”
Celia Stevens said she has been working from home the past few weeks, while her husband currently is out of work. The couple is trying to stay positive as much as possible.
“We still have some income coming in,” she said. “Knock on wood, we’re still healthy.”
