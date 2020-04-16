Pleasant weather beckons people outside for a brief respite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even a killer pandemic brings an occasional pleasant day, and with it an opportunity for Lake Geneva residents and visitors to enjoy a lovely day outside in relative normalcy.

Such was the case recently when a brief interlude of spring-like weather had many people seeking a break from their cabin fever with the hope of finding the simple pleasures of life.

“We’re enjoying it while we can,” visitor Robert Stevens said as he and his wife, Celia Stevens, settled in for a lunch under the sun at Library Park on the Lake Geneva lakefront.

The couple from Arlington Heights, Illinois, decided a day with temperatures in the 60s was too nice to spend in coronavirus lockdown mode.

“Tomorrow is another day,” Stevens said.

Kathy Lameer and her daughters, Melissa Lameer and Michelle Lameer, all of the town of Wheatland in Kenosha County, were soaking in the spring-like weather, too, with a walk around downtown Lake Geneva.

“We decided to get out of the house for some fresh air since it’s so nice,” Lameer said.