'Please come forward' Tips needed after fatal hit-and-run

TOWN OF DELAVAN — The Town of Delavan Police Department is continuing to ask for help finding more information about who fatally hit a man along a Delavan street.
The crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 14 around 10 p.m.
The hit and run occurred in the 4100 block of Fox Lane between South Shore Drive and Adelia Avenue, killing 59-year-old Noe Rendon Jr.
“Anyone who has information please come forward,” said Town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
“It’s a horrible incident," he said. "It’s horrible for us, obviously more horrible for the family.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-9777 or by email to
rusfeldtj@townofdelavanpolice.com.
To report a tip anonymously, people can go to
www.P3tips.com and click on “Submit New Tip”. Follow the instructions on how to submit a tip to the Walworth County Crime Stoppers.
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 1
Jeff and Lori Edwards of Rockford, Illinois, do some window-shopping Dec. 6 while dressed colonial style during Sharon’s annual Victorian Christmas celebration.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 2
Jason Hussong, team leader of the Free Spirit Sled Demo Team, prepares Dec. 6 to mount his sled, altered for street riding, in downtown Sharon during the annual Victorian Christmas event.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 3
Thomas Kivi, left, and Sarah Pray, performing under the name Kivi and Pray, sing inside the Sharon Village Hall on Dec. 6 during Sharon’s annual Victorian-style Christmas festival.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 4
Jaelyn Wicks, 5, left, and her sister, Jordyn Wicks, 3, tell Santa what gifts they hope for this holiday season Dec. 6 during the Sharon Victorian Christmas event.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 5
Sharon residents Kelly Schmig, center, and Pam Woodrich, right, sell canned goods Dec. 6 at an indoor market located in the Toynton Sharon Funeral Home during the community’s Victorian Christmas celebration.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 6
Doug Gutenkunst of Cowboy Kettle Korn prepares a batch of kettle corn in his vintage cooker Dec. 6 during the Sharon Victorian Christmas event.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 7
Sharon residents enjoy a potluck meal in the town’s village hall Dec. 6 during the Sharon Victorian Christmas event.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 8
Matthew Wundrow plays classic holiday songs on an accordion Dec. 6 during the Sharon Victorian Christmas celebration.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 9
Don Vurt of DV Magic Services prepares balloon animals and hats for children while dressed in a Victorian steampunk style Dec. 6 during the Sharon Victorian Christmas.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Vintage Christmas - 10
Sharon residents enjoy rides on a horse-drawn carriage around the village Dec. 6 during the annual Victorian Christmas festival.
Connor Carynski
Sharon Victorian Christmas - 11
Huskies with the Free Spirit Sled Demo Team are harnessed in preparation for sled rides through closed off Sharon streets Dec. 6 during the Victorian Christmas event.
Connor Carynski
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.