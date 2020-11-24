'Please come forward' Tips needed after fatal hit-and-run

TOWN OF DELAVAN — The Town of Delavan Police Department is continuing to ask for help finding more information about who fatally hit a man along a Delavan street.

The crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 14 around 10 p.m.

The hit and run occurred in the 4100 block of Fox Lane between South Shore Drive and Adelia Avenue, killing 59-year-old Noe Rendon Jr.

“Anyone who has information please come forward,” said Town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark.

“It’s a horrible incident," he said. "It’s horrible for us, obviously more horrible for the family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-9777 or by email to rusfeldtj@townofdelavanpolice.com.

To report a tip anonymously, people can go to www.P3tips.com and click on “Submit New Tip”. Follow the instructions on how to submit a tip to the Walworth County Crime Stoppers.