Police: Dog owners will be charged with animal neglect

The Delavan Police Department has located the owner of two malnourished dogs that were found in the parking lot of the Delavan Walmart store Thursday evening, according to the department's Facebook page.

Police said the owner will be charged with animal abandonment and mistreating of animals. The dogs will not be returned to the owner. Police have not released the name of the owner.

The dogs have been taken to the Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn to receive treatment and care.

The two male dogs were found in the Walmart parking lot by several customers.

