Police get ready for legal marijuana right next door

GENOA CITY — Marijuana legalization begins Jan. 1 in Illinois, and police departments along the state line are expressing concern about having marijuana use so close to home.

Some police departments are issuing warnings that they will show no leniency toward anyone found with marijuana north of the border in Wisconsin.

Others acknowledge a sense of uncertainty about how legal marijuana in Illinois will affect law enforcement in the region.

“I am a bit concerned,” Town of Linn Police Chief James Bushey said. “Not knowing how to gauge what kinds of increase we might see is what I am more interested to know.”

The state of Illinois passed a law earlier this year allowing consumers aged 21 and older to buy marijuana for recreational use from licensed sellers starting on Jan. 1.

The dramatic change in state law is expected to spawn marijuana retail outlets similar to those doing business in California, Colorado and other states that have legalized pot.

But in Wisconsin, where marijuana remains illegal, pot users can face arrest and prosecution for either possession or for driving under the influence of marijuana.