Police grapple with complaints about 'Safer At Home' violators

“Safer At Home” is not just a suggestion — it is the law.
Violating it could get you thrown in jail for 30 days, or fined as much as $500, or both.
Ever since the state issued its sweeping order to combat the spread of coronavirus by limiting human interaction, police departments in the Lake Geneva region have received complaints about violations.
Kids skateboarding in a park, people walking too close along the lake, visitors arriving from out of state all are scenarios that have stirred concerns that “Safer At Home” is being ignored.
Police officers in Lake Geneva and elsewhere have been busy checking out complaints and, in some cases, reminding people about the importance of observing the state’s guidelines for protecting public health.
Officers could be writing tickets and even taking offenders into custody.
But they are not — so far.
As Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm puts it, law enforcement is still in the mode of seeking voluntary compliance with the state’s virus containment efforts.
“We’re really trying to push the education side of it, and not have to do the enforcement side,” Timm said. “That’s not what we want; nor is it what the community needs.”
Fontana police similarly have received calls from community members wanting to know why the Abbey Resort is still open for business or why the lake shore path is open for hikers.
Police Chief Jeff Cates said officers have responded to such concerns and instructed local residents and merchants of their responsibilities under “Safer At Home.”
“We’re just hoping that people use common sense,” Cates said.
The law does not require hotels like the Abbey Resort to close down.
Signed by Gov. Tony Evers on March 23, the public health emergency measure requires non-essential businesses — not including hotels — to cease operations. Others allowed to stay open include grocery stores, pharmacies, child care centers, banks, gas stations, funeral homes and others.
The law requires residents to stay in their homes unless they work at a business that is permitted to remain open, or unless they are engaging in an “essential activity,” such as shopping for bare necessities, seeing a doctor, or caring for someone else.
The home lockdown allows another exception for outdoor activity, which is defined as walking, hiking, biking or running, but not contract sports or playgrounds. And anyone enjoying outdoor activity must stay at least six feet away from others.
The measure is scheduled to expire April 24, although it could be extended.
Violating the order is a misdemeanor “violation of law related to health,” punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, if found guilty.
Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said police also could seek charges of disorderly conduct or obstructing police against someone intentionally violating “Safer At Home.”
Wiedenfeld, however, said prosecutors have not issued any charges under the state’s order.
“I am encouraging law enforcement to continue to work with businesses and community members,” he said, “to educate them about the ‘Safer At Home’ order and gain voluntary compliance.”
On the first weekend after the state law was in place, county sheriff’s deputies pulled over a suspected drunken driver. After determining that the driver also was violating the state order to remain at home, deputies issued a second citation.
Sheriff’s officials say callers also have reported suspicions about people playing softball in a park, people gathered at a boat launch, and a tavern that was closed but the owner was seen inside.
Still other complaints have centered on Illinois residents traveling to the Lake Geneva region to spend time here in their summer homes.
Although such tourism is not explicitly prohibited under “Safer At Home,” Walworth County health officials have cautioned out-of-town residents against making short-term visits to their summer homes. Illinois has more than 13,000 cases of coronavirus — five times as many as Wisconsin.
The county health department has said that if summer tourists visit, they should remain quarantined in their homes here under the same restrictions as existing residents.
The state’s order also permits “essential travel,” which allows people to travel for purposes that include “travel to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction.”
Lake Geneva police have reported receiving many complaints about Illinois residents, but Lt. Ed Gritzner said police will not stop and question people just because their vehicle has Illinois license plates.
Gritzner pointed to the law’s exception for “essential travel” and other permitted activities.
“Enforcement is difficult to say the least,” he said. “But we are using reason and discretion in an attempt to gain voluntary compliance.”
In Fontana, a recent burst of warm weather similarly brought a surge of Illinois residents up north to enjoy their summer seasonal getaways.
As long as those visitors maintain the six-foot separation and comply with other provisions of “Safer At Home,” Cates said he is not aware of any law the prohibits those people from using their summer homes.
“They are property owners,” he said. “They do have certain rights.”
