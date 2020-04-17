Police grapple with complaints about 'Safer At Home' violators

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Safer At Home” is not just a suggestion — it is the law.

Violating it could get you thrown in jail for 30 days, or fined as much as $500, or both.

Ever since the state issued its sweeping order to combat the spread of coronavirus by limiting human interaction, police departments in the Lake Geneva region have received complaints about violations.

Kids skateboarding in a park, people walking too close along the lake, visitors arriving from out of state all are scenarios that have stirred concerns that “Safer At Home” is being ignored.

Police officers in Lake Geneva and elsewhere have been busy checking out complaints and, in some cases, reminding people about the importance of observing the state’s guidelines for protecting public health.

Officers could be writing tickets and even taking offenders into custody.

But they are not — so far.

As Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm puts it, law enforcement is still in the mode of seeking voluntary compliance with the state’s virus containment efforts.