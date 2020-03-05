Police identify man who drowned in weekend ice-fishing accident

A man who died after being pulled from a fishing pond Sunday in Lake Geneva has been identified as a military veteran from Racine County.

Police believe Carlyle Braden, 71, of unincorporated Kansasville in the town of Dover, fell through the ice and drowned while ice fishing on a 10- to 12-foot-deep pond along Towline Road.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday near W1922 Townline Road at the border between Lake Geneva and the town of Bloomfield.

Lake Geneva police Lt. Ed Gritzner said officials are unsure why Braden decided to try ice fishing at that location. Gritzner said investigators found fishing gear near the spot where Braden fell through the ice.

The ice was only about two inches thick, Gritzner said.

Allison Bursiek, a daughter of Braden's, said her father enjoyed searching out new spots for ice-fishing. He had fished on the same pond one day earlier with two of his grandchildren when the ice was much thicker, Bursiek said.

"It's hard to get out on those big lakes," she said. "It's easier to walk out onto a little pond."

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were alerted that a man had fallen through ice on the pond.