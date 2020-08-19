Police in Walworth County issuing no citations to face-mask violators

Three weeks after Wisconsin’s face mask law took effect, police in the Lake Geneva region are getting complaints about violators failing to wear masks in public.
But the police have not yet written any citations.
Police in Lake Geneva and elsewhere in Walworth County say they will not respond to such complaints and they will not write citations carrying possible fines of up to $200 each.
“We simply do not have the staff available,” said county Undersheriff Dave Gerber.
The county sheriff’s department has a budget of about $28 million a year, including funding for more than 200 deputies and other employees.
Sheriff Kurt Picknell issued a statement shortly after the state’s face mask order was announced, stating that his department would not take “any direct law enforcement action” on the matter.
“The goal is education and compliance, and not meant to be punitive,” Picknell stated.
Gov. Tony Evers on July 30 declared a statewide emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic spreading in Wisconsin. Evers ordered that people aged 5 and older throughout Wisconsin must wear face masks indoors or in enclosed outdoor spaces such as restaurants and taverns.
The governor’s declaration indicates that the face mask order — which continues until Sept. 28 — supercedes “any local order that is less restrictive.”
The penalty for violating the order is a civil forfeiture of up to $200.
Walworth County has recorded more than 1,300 cases of coronavirus, including 23 people who have died.
While not endorsing any government mandate, county health officials have urged people to wear face masks to combat the spread of the upper respiratory infection.
Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the county’s health and human services department, said health officials support the county sheriff’s decision not to take enforcement action on the state face mask law.
“He knows the community and his staff,” Nevicosi said. “We trust how he chooses to allocate his resources.”
Other police agencies have adopted the county sheriff’s position as their own — some reissuing the sheriff’s statement word for word.
The Lake Geneva Police Department issued the same statement as the sheriff, including that police would respond only if someone refused to wear a mask indoors and then created a disturbance by refusing to leave the premises.
Other than that, Lake Geneva police will not take any law enforcement action.
Police records show that Lake Geneva police received a complaint of violations on Aug. 2 — the first Sunday of Wisconsin’s face mask requirement. A police officer later reported: “Checked downtown and observed many people not wearing masks.”
Officers in any local police department can write a citation requiring an offender to report to Walworth County Circuit Court in Elkhorn to either contest the citation or pay a fine.
Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said his office has not been presented with any citations. Wiedenfeld would not say whether he agrees with police departments opting not to enforce the law.
Other departments say they, too, have received complaints about people not wearing face masks.
Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates said his department had received “minimal” complaints, all of which were received a day or more after the alleged face mask violation.
“If and when a complaint is received,” Cates said, “the Fontana Police Department will focus on educating the individual on the importance of wearing a mask.”
Delavan Police Chief Jim Hansen issued the same statement as the county sheriff and Lake Geneva police, vowing no “direct law enforcement action” on face mask violations.
The statement adds: “This enforcement response is consistent with a majority of law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin.”
Skateboarding at Dunn Field park in Lake Geneva
Soccer player at Big Foot High School stadium
Walking the dog in Williams Bay
Tennis player at Central-Denison school in Lake Geneva
Hiker near lake shore in Fontana
Fishing on boat in Williams Bay
Driveway pickleball in the town of Linn
Soccer player dribbles the ball at Big Foot
Jogger on the lake shore path in Lake Geneva
Tennis player at Central-Denison in Lake Geneva
Skateboarder at Dunn Field park in Lake Geneva
Boy climbs tree at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay - I
Boy climbs tree at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay - II
Boy climbs tree at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay - III
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.