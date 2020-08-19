Police in Walworth County issuing no citations to face-mask violators

Three weeks after Wisconsin’s face mask law took effect, police in the Lake Geneva region are getting complaints about violators failing to wear masks in public.

But the police have not yet written any citations.

Police in Lake Geneva and elsewhere in Walworth County say they will not respond to such complaints and they will not write citations carrying possible fines of up to $200 each.

“We simply do not have the staff available,” said county Undersheriff Dave Gerber.

The county sheriff’s department has a budget of about $28 million a year, including funding for more than 200 deputies and other employees.

Sheriff Kurt Picknell issued a statement shortly after the state’s face mask order was announced, stating that his department would not take “any direct law enforcement action” on the matter.

“The goal is education and compliance, and not meant to be punitive,” Picknell stated.

Gov. Tony Evers on July 30 declared a statewide emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic spreading in Wisconsin. Evers ordered that people aged 5 and older throughout Wisconsin must wear face masks indoors or in enclosed outdoor spaces such as restaurants and taverns.