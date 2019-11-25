Police records detail county fair search in sexual assault case

The family member spotted the victim’s car about 10 p.m. in a public parking lot on Lincoln Street just north of Geneva Street, not far from where the victim worked. As the family member approached, she would later tell police, she saw a man run away from the scene.

Inside the car’s backseat, the victim was found badly injured, unable to answer questions.

“She was sitting upright, and her face was covered in blood,” police reported. “She was awake, but she did not say anything.”

The woman was rushed to a hospital, and her car was towed away for police evidence. Police noted marks on the vehicle’s window where a sales slip had been posted when the woman bought it two weeks earlier.

A co-worker told police that she and the victim had been together at work at the 9 p.m. closing time. It was raining outside, and the co-worker offered to wait so the two women could walk out together. But the victim declined and told her colleague to go ahead and leave.

After getting word about the assault at home just before midnight, Bushey headed to the hospital. By 3:30 a.m., the victim was in surgery. There was no indication of her condition.

The next day, police were back at the parking lot on Lincoln Street, searching for clues.