Police reports: Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

June 28

7:28 p.m.: Officers in the 100 block of Geneva Square cited Timothy J. Buski, 25, Lake Villa, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.

June 26

8:38 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Paul R. Lucafo, 54, Riverside, Illinois, on suspicion of a seatbelt violation.

1:59 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Daniel J. Haras Kanable, 27, Lindenhurst, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and violation of a red traffic light.

June 21

6:20 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Broad Street cited Jimmy Ramirez Perez, 28, Grays Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:52 a.m.: An officer on Williams Street near North Street cited Godofredo Perez Hernandez, 37, Wheeling, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license, hit and run-unattended vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

3:09 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of Veterans Parkway cited Matthew S. Gregory, 20, Spring Grove, Illinois, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol.

12:11 a.m.: Officers in the 700 block of West Main Street cited Jeremy T. Carrey, 23, Park Ridge, Illinois, on suspicion of trespassing to land or dwelling.

June 20

11:25 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near North Wells Street cited Jessica A. Montez, 27, Milwaukee, on suspicion of non-registration of a motor vehicle, and possession of THC.

1:37 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near Pleasant Street and Madison Street cited Aaron J. Morgan, 38, Delavan, on suspicion of operating while suspended and reckless driving.

June 19

10:43 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near West Main Street cited Tresor Rhyan Nimi, 21, Racine, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

8:27 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited James M. Quarles, 46, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.

June 18

6:49 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited a 14-year-old girl from Salem on suspicion of battery.

3:35 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 146 Broad Street cited a 16-year-old boy from Huntley, Illinois, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.

2:45 p.m.: Officers in the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive cited a 17-year-old boy from Spring Grove, Illinois, on suspicion of underage drinking-possession and possession of THC.

June 17

11:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Timothy G. Wagner, 59, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating after revoked/suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:52 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited a 17-year-old girl from Salem on suspicion of trespassing, theft and underage drinking-possession, and Isaiah M. Dion, 18, Burlington, on suspicion of trespassing, theft and underage drinking-possession.

12:41 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on County Road H near Sage Street cited Oscar Osvaldo Calvillo Dondiego, 19, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

June 16

9:08 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Dylan J. Crews, 27, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license.

5:21 p.m.: An officer in the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited Anthony C. Eddy, 19, Byron, Illinois, on suspicion of underage drinking/possession.

12:19 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 300 block of Garrison Drive cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol and disorderly conduct.

June 15

8:15 p.m.: An officer responding to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Hubert Isaac Madrigal, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

2:47 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Kevin Anthony Looze Jr., 20, Genoa City, on suspicion of theft.

