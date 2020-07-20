Police reports: Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

June 28

7:28 p.m.: Officers in the 100 block of Geneva Square cited Timothy J. Buski, 25, Lake Villa, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.

June 26

8:38 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Paul R. Lucafo, 54, Riverside, Illinois, on suspicion of a seatbelt violation.

1:59 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Daniel J. Haras Kanable, 27, Lindenhurst, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and violation of a red traffic light.

June 21

6:20 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Broad Street cited Jimmy Ramirez Perez, 28, Grays Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:52 a.m.: An officer on Williams Street near North Street cited Godofredo Perez Hernandez, 37, Wheeling, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license, hit and run-unattended vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.