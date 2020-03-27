Police say Fontana judge embezzled $40,000 from neighborhood group

As part of the investigation, police also interviewed two contractors who had performed work for Indian Hills and who had received payments from Jensen.

Peter Pawinski of Lake Way Pier Service and Edith Gonzalez of Gonzalez Lawn Company both told police they were unaware of the alleged embezzlement and were not involved in any way.

Cates said the financial records went back three years, and leaders of the homeowners association have not sought an investigation that goes back any further in Jensen’s years of work as the group’s treasurer.

Some homeowners have voiced dissatisfaction with how Samuels has handled the embezzlement matter.

Homeowners say a petition has been circulated calling for Samuels to resign. A board meeting was scheduled March 28 to discuss the situation, but the meeting was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Marita Magnuson, a homeowner for 18 years, said that while the embezzlement was unfortunate, she believes efforts to oust Samuels as the group’s president are unnecessary.

Dunn, however, said he fears that the association’s financial losses may have been worse than the police have reported.