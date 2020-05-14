Police say residency questions unfounded for new alderwoman

Lake Geneva police have determined that newly elected Alderwoman Joan Yunker lives in her district, despite a complaint lodged by Yunker’s former political opponent.
Yunker, the owner of Joni’s Diner restaurant, defeated incumbent Alderwoman Selena Proksa in an April 7 election to represent District 1 on the Lake Geneva City Council.
According to a police report dated April 15, Proksa filed a complaint alleging that Yunker was not a Lake Geneva resident and instead lived in the town of Lyons.
City ordinance requires aldermen to live within Lake Geneva in the district that they represent.
Yunker has reported her place of residence as the Geneva Towers condomniums, 101 Broad St., and police concluded in their investigation that they found no violation of the city’s rules.
Yunker said she was pleased to have the matter over.
“Through the officer’s thorough and professional investigation, he was able to get results that spoke true to the facts,” she said in an email.
Yunker also said she was disappointed that an investigation was conducted into her residency while there are other issues affecting the city.
“I’m saddened with this distraction,” she said.
Proksa declined to comment.
According to police records, Proksa reported that she had information that Yunker was not living at 101 Broad St. but instead was living at 6531 Bridlewood Court in the town of Lyons.
Proska told police she had information that Yunker had rented the Geneva Towers condominium to tenants who had moved here from Texas.
Police detective Glen Nettesheim reported that the tenants told him they were renting only a room from Yunker, and that Yunker reported she lived in the condominium with them.
Yunker also told police that she stays intermittently at her town of Lyons home. She offered that she could move her tenants to the town of Lyons home so there is no confusion about her own place of residence.
Netthesheim concluded in his report that he “does not see any evidence” that the condo at 101 Broad St. is not Yunker’s residence.
