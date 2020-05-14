Police say residency questions unfounded for new alderwoman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lake Geneva police have determined that newly elected Alderwoman Joan Yunker lives in her district, despite a complaint lodged by Yunker’s former political opponent.

Yunker, the owner of Joni’s Diner restaurant, defeated incumbent Alderwoman Selena Proksa in an April 7 election to represent District 1 on the Lake Geneva City Council.

According to a police report dated April 15, Proksa filed a complaint alleging that Yunker was not a Lake Geneva resident and instead lived in the town of Lyons.

City ordinance requires aldermen to live within Lake Geneva in the district that they represent.

Yunker has reported her place of residence as the Geneva Towers condomniums, 101 Broad St., and police concluded in their investigation that they found no violation of the city’s rules.

Yunker said she was pleased to have the matter over.

“Through the officer’s thorough and professional investigation, he was able to get results that spoke true to the facts,” she said in an email.

Yunker also said she was disappointed that an investigation was conducted into her residency while there are other issues affecting the city.