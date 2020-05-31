Police search for suspect in shooting

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired a gun at a man and his young children Sunday morning at a Lake Geneva apartment.
In a press release, police report that Jose Erasmo Reyes Alvarado, 36, should be considered armed and dangerous. Police caution the public not to approach him and to contact 911 if he is seen.
At about 10:38 a.m., police were called to the Geneva Meadows apartment complex for a report of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim who said Reyes Alvardao repeatedly rang his doorbell.
The victim told police that when he and his young children opened the door, Reyes Alvarado fired multiple shots at them and fled the scene. The suspect was last observed driving a grey or silver sports utility vehicle east on Bloomfield Road. The suspect is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 158 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.
Police report that Reyes Alvarado may have connections to the village of Genoa City, the city of Beloit and the city of Baraboo.
Alderman John Halverson, who lives in the Geneva Meadows apartments, said he heard something that sounded like firecrackers at around 11 a.m.
“A car in the parking lot was damaged, apparently from vandalism,” Halverson said. “The cops were examining an area of the apartments off North Bloomfield Road facing east.”
The Lake Geneva Middle School, which was not in session, is located on the same block of North Bloomfield Road.
Chris Racette, who has been a Geneva Meadows resident for about eight years, said he heard about five pops that sounded like fire crackers while sitting on his back patio.
He said the apartments are typically free from major problems.
“You hear of people having fights,” he said. “But nothing to this level.”
Geneva Meadows resident Justin Hinchey, who was walking his dog outside of the apartments, said the residents at the complex are nice and typically keep to themselves.
“This is usually a very quiet place,” he said.
On a website with information for potential residents, the Geneva Meadows apartments are described as two-bedroom, one-bathroom residences, which are within walking distance of Big Foot State Beach.
Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to contact Lake Geneva Police Lt. Edward Gritzner at 262-248-4455 or by email at egritzner@genevaonline.com.
