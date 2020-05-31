Police search for suspect in shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired a gun at a man and his young children Sunday morning at a Lake Geneva apartment.

In a press release, police report that Jose Erasmo Reyes Alvarado, 36, should be considered armed and dangerous. Police caution the public not to approach him and to contact 911 if he is seen.

At about 10:38 a.m., police were called to the Geneva Meadows apartment complex for a report of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim who said Reyes Alvardao repeatedly rang his doorbell.

The victim told police that when he and his young children opened the door, Reyes Alvarado fired multiple shots at them and fled the scene. The suspect was last observed driving a grey or silver sports utility vehicle east on Bloomfield Road. The suspect is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 158 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Police report that Reyes Alvarado may have connections to the village of Genoa City, the city of Beloit and the city of Baraboo.

Alderman John Halverson, who lives in the Geneva Meadows apartments, said he heard something that sounded like firecrackers at around 11 a.m.