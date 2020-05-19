You are the owner of this article.
Police suspect suicide in fatal shooting of man in Williams Bay
WILLIAMS BAY — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead here Monday in what police are calling an apparent suicide.

Police Chief Justin Timm today said the victim was a 59-year-old man found dead of a gunshot wound on Williams Street after a family member called police about the incident.

Timm would not provide other details, saying that the incident was still under investigation.

The chief said police are handling it as a suspected suicide.

The Lake Geneva Regional News has a policy of not naming suicide victims in most circumstances.

The Walworth County medical examiner's office is assisting with the investigation and is expected to conduct an autopsy.

Officials at the medical examiner's office could not be reached for comment.

Officials at the Walworth County Sheriff's Department dispatch center declined to say where or when emergency workers were dispatched for the Williams Bay shooting. 

