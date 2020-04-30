Police track truckload of golf carts reported stolen in Walworth

WALWORTH – A semi-trailer carrying 20 golf carts, collectively valued at more than $100,000, has been reported stolen from family-owned Brown’s Service Wisconsin Golf.
Business owner Jake Brown said he and his father had loaded 20 brand new carts onto a truck April 23 for a delivery planned the following day. But when the father, Bob Brown, came to work the next morning, the truck and carts were gone.
“I thought it was a joke,” Brown said. “Who steals a semi, right?”
Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan confirmed that the golf cart theft has been reported, but he declined to comment further, saying the matter is under investigation.
Brown said throughout the 64 years that his family’s business has been in operation, no theft of this scale has ever occurred.
The golf cart supply business is located at 459 Madison St.
An alert put out by Walworth police states that video surveillance showed the semi-trailer moving northbound from Brown’s on State Highway 14. The vehicle then was spotted in Beloit at a Pilot gas station before turning up in Chicago about 4 p.m. April 25 — without the golf carts.
Brown said he received a call from a cigar shop owner in Chicago, complaining that the semi-trailer was blocking his business. Brown had the truck towed to a yard in suburban Morton Grove, Illinois.
Brown said the vehicle's keys were missing, and it appeared the truck’s ignition had been tampered with to make it run.
Brown estimated that the golf carts, all colored white, were worth $110,000, and that the damaged semi was worth about another $90,000.
Luckily for Brown and his business, everything was insured.
With golf courses in Wisconsin reopening after being closed due to the coronavirus crisis, Brown said he has busy shuttling golf carts to courses in the area. So the theft could not have come at a worse time.
“It’s not good timing at all, especially with everything going on,” he said.
He added he was thankful to have his truck back, at least.
In the world of golf carts, Brown said private deals can often occur without paperwork, making the carts difficult to track, even though they have registered serial numbers. He said there is little hope that he will be able to recover all 20 of his lost carts, although he has been contacting others in the business to help.
“I doubt we’ll ever see all 20 of them," he said. "But with as many people as we know in the golf cart business world, they all know.”
