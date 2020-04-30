Police track truckload of golf carts reported stolen in Walworth

Brown said the vehicle's keys were missing, and it appeared the truck’s ignition had been tampered with to make it run.

Brown estimated that the golf carts, all colored white, were worth $110,000, and that the damaged semi was worth about another $90,000.

Luckily for Brown and his business, everything was insured.

With golf courses in Wisconsin reopening after being closed due to the coronavirus crisis, Brown said he has busy shuttling golf carts to courses in the area. So the theft could not have come at a worse time.

“It’s not good timing at all, especially with everything going on,” he said.

He added he was thankful to have his truck back, at least.

In the world of golf carts, Brown said private deals can often occur without paperwork, making the carts difficult to track, even though they have registered serial numbers. He said there is little hope that he will be able to recover all 20 of his lost carts, although he has been contacting others in the business to help.

“I doubt we’ll ever see all 20 of them," he said. "But with as many people as we know in the golf cart business world, they all know.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.