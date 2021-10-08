Police: Walworth County motorcyclist killed crashed trying to avoid cat, hit by oncoming vehicle

SHARON — The 39-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday, Oct. 1, reportedly was unable to avoid a large barn cat in the road, crashed and then was hit by an oncoming vehicle in the other lane, according to Sharon Police Chief Brad Buchholz.

The victim has been identified as Jeremy L. Henrey of Roscoe, Illinois.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. Henrey was driving a motorcycle with two other motorcyclists, Buchholz said.

The motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Highway 67, near the intersection with Salt Box Road, in the Village of Sharon.

The two other motorcyclists were ahead of him and were able to swerve to avoid the cat in the road, but the third individual was not. It’s unclear if the cat was already dead in the road or if the motorcyclist struck the cat, killing it, Buchholz said.

The victim ended up in eastbound lane on Highway 67 and a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the man while he was in the road, buchholz said.

The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.