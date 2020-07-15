Politics cited in town of Linn as harbor staff walks off the job

“It has just turned out to be too much,” Bateman wrote. “I’m not interested in all of the political drama.”

The harbor staff is entrusted with managing and operating the town’s two lakefront beaches and boat piers on the southern shore of Geneva Lake. The job includes collecting fees from boat owners, enforcing rules and restrictions, and directing traffic on busy boating days.

The operation generates more than $100,000 a year in revenues for the town.

Town Administrator Jim Hurley said that when the harbormaster and staff quit on July 2, he scrambled to enlist police officers and others to keep the harbor functioning smoothly during the busy holiday weekend.

“It’s been a challenging summer,” Hurley said.

With summer now in full swing, the town is seeking applications for four vacant positions on what is generally a six-person harbor crew. The job pays $11.54 an hour, with the potential of earning about $7,000 in a summer.

Former harbormaster Chuck Krause, who retired last year, has returned to the position temporarily to help out during the unexpected turmoil within the town’s staff.