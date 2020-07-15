Politics cited in town of Linn as harbor staff walks off the job

TOWN OF LINN — The summer boating season is off a rough start here, as the town grapples with the sudden resignation of its harbormaster and most of his staff.
Harbormaster Richard Leonard and three others stepped down just before the Fourth of July holiday weekend, leaving the town struggling to manage a busy lakefront that includes up to 50 boats a day.
“It was kind of a shock to all of us,” town board member Alex Palmer said of the staff departures.
Theories about reasons for the employee exodus range from dissatisfaction with their town salaries to fears that they could catch the coronavirus around crowds of people on the waterfront.
There also are indications that the harbor staff was irked about internal politicking within the town government.
Contacted at his home in Fontana, Leonard declined to comment about his abrupt resignation.
The other harbor workers who walked off the job — identified by the town as Amy Rossmiller, George Bremner and Tracy Bateman — could not be reached for comment.
In letters of resignation, some of them alluded to a controversial restructuring approved by town officials, which put the harbor staff under the control of the town administrator rather than an independent harbor commission.
“It has just turned out to be too much,” Bateman wrote. “I’m not interested in all of the political drama.”
The harbor staff is entrusted with managing and operating the town’s two lakefront beaches and boat piers on the southern shore of Geneva Lake. The job includes collecting fees from boat owners, enforcing rules and restrictions, and directing traffic on busy boating days.
The operation generates more than $100,000 a year in revenues for the town.
Town Administrator Jim Hurley said that when the harbormaster and staff quit on July 2, he scrambled to enlist police officers and others to keep the harbor functioning smoothly during the busy holiday weekend.
“It’s been a challenging summer,” Hurley said.
With summer now in full swing, the town is seeking applications for four vacant positions on what is generally a six-person harbor crew. The job pays $11.54 an hour, with the potential of earning about $7,000 in a summer.
Former harbormaster Chuck Krause, who retired last year, has returned to the position temporarily to help out during the unexpected turmoil within the town’s staff.
Krause said he remembers hearing Leonard in previous years complain that working as a boat launch and pier attendant should pay more than $11.54 an hour. Krause said he was surprised, however, to learn that Leonard and others had walked off the job.
“I don’t know — what’s the big deal?” he said.
Hurley offered another theory, saying that Leonard had expressed concern that large crowds of beach goers and others on the lakefront were putting people in jeopardy of spreading the coronavirus.
The town has taken steps to guard against such public health risks, partly by limiting crowd sizes on beaches and other public areas at both the Linn Road and Hillside Road piers.
“It was something that the harbormaster was a little bit more concerned about,” Hurley said.
In Lake Geneva, a longtime beach supervisor and other staff members similarly resigned in protest this summer out of concern that the city-owned Riviera Beach was unsafely being reopened to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
Others in the town of Linn, however, point to the squabble that has developed over the town’s restructuring as the cause of the harbor staff departures.
Just three days before the resignations, town board members approved a reorganization that centralizes oversight of the harbor and other operations under Hurley, who last year became Linn’s first-ever town administrator.
Opponents say the reorganization strips too much authority from the harbor commission, a five-member board that had operated independently of the town board.
Kathy Leith, a town board member who serves on the harbor commission, called the reorganization an improper power play. Leith believes the harbor staffers quit because they feared being dragged into town government politics rather than remaining independent.
Under the harbor commission, Leith said, staff vacancies had been filled and the boat piers and beaches were ready for a successful Fourth of July weekend. The reorganization, which was approved June 29 by a narrow 3-2 vote at a special town board meeting, created an uproar that led to the harbor staff walking off the job, Leith said.
“You don’t mess with a good thing,” she said of the reorganization. “I’m not sure why you would rock the boat on a holiday weekend.”
Other town board members defended the reorganization, although they agreed that it could have led to the harbor staff walkout.
Now that the town has a full-time town administrator, the reorganization was designed to give Hurley authority over all of the town’s operations and employees.
Palmer said that has been the plan ever since officials created the position of town administrator.
Town board member Tim Rasch agreed, saying the new organization makes clear that all town employees answer to the town administrator.
“It just makes sense to me,” Rasch said. “I absolutely think it was the right thing to do.”
