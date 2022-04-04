Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 Election Day

On Tuesday, April 5, local voters will have the chance to decide who will help determine the future of local school districts, municipalities and the county. To learn about early voting hours, voters can call their jurisdictions. Polls are open on April 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The top most contentious race in the county is for the City of Lake Geneva mayor between incumbent mayor Charlene Klein and challenger Todd Krause. But that is far from the only big race on the ballot around Walworth County.

The City of Delavan’s mayor Ryan Schroeder and the City of Elkhorn’s mayor Bruce Lechner are both also up for election, but are running unopposed with no challengers on the ballot.

Referendums

There are two school district referendums in the county, one for Fontana Joint 8 School District and one for Genoa City Joint 2 School District.

The Fontana referendum asks voters to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit specified in by $1.2 million per year for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years, by $1.4 million for the 2024-2025 school year and by $1.6 million for the 2025-2026 school year to maintain the District’s educational programs, small class sizes, individualized instruction and staff and to complete building maintenance and repairs.

The Genoa City School District referendum that covers Brookwood Schools asks voters in Genoa City and Bloomfield to authorize the district to exceed revenue limits by $800,000 from the 22-23 school year to the 24-25 school year for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming and school district operations.

Appeals court

In addition to the referendums, voters will have a chance to vote for their preferred candidate for the District II Court of Appeals. The candidates are Lori Kornblum, a prosecutor who was appointed to fill the seat last November by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, and Maria S. Lazar, a conservative Waukesha County circuit judge.

Throughout the county there are also multiple races for county board. One of the biggest is the race for the 11th district, which includes Lake Geneva between former Lake Geneva Mayor Alan Kupsik and the county’s former clerk of circuit court Sheila T. Reiff

Additional races

Four Lake Geneva aldermanic seats are also on the ballot but they have no challengers. Those are District 1 alderman Joan Yunker, District 2 alderman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, and District 3 alderman Tim Dunn, and District 4 alderman Cynthia Yager. Lake Geneva City Attorney Dan Draper is also on the ballot, running unopposed.

At the school board level, three are running for two positions for the Lake Geneva Joint 1 Elementary school board. The three candidates are Linda Bailey Boilini, Chad Bittner and Steven Bartos. There is also a contested election for the Woods Elementary school district. The two candidates going for one seat are Frank R. Broz and Quan Le. And three candidates are running for two open seats on the Williams Bay School District Board. The three candidates are Sam Perkins, Jack Lothian, and Mark G. Schneider.

