Popcorn debate: Riviera vendor allowed to sell popcorn after initially being told no

A Riviera vendor will be allowed to sell popcorn after initially being told he would not be able to sell the salty and buttery treat this year.
City officials initially notified the owners of KC's Sweets/KC's Sweet 16 Ice Cream that they would not be allowed to sell popcorn this year because another vendor is selling the product at the Riviera.
Members of the city council approved a lease agreement for Riviera tenants last December. Part of the agreement requires tenants to submit a comprehensive list of products that they plan to sell as part of their business for city approval.
City officials said at the time that the lease agreement provisions were approved because they do not want Riviera vendors selling the same products, which has caused disputes among tenants in the past.
Michael Hillstrand, co-owner KC's Sweets/KC's Sweet 16 Ice Cream, approached members of the city council's piers, harbors and lakefront committee, May 11, to request that the business be allowed to sell popcorn.
Hillstrand said the business has been selling popcorn at the Riviera for about 34 years. He said different vendors should be able to sell the same products and still co-exist while operating at the Riviera.
"We were approached not to sell it to keep the peace," Hillstrand said. "It's not a matter of keeping the peace. It's a matter of adults acting like adults and the rules of the leases being enforced correctly and properly. Therefore, taking away a product isn't the way of controlling it."
Hillstrand said popcorn has been a popular item for the business, which also sells ice cream and other snack items.
"It carries us through some of the down times when ice cream and other products aren't being sold," Hillstrand said.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said in the past there has been conflicts between KC's Sweets and another Riviera vendor. Hedlund did not mention the other vendor or indicate which vendor caused the conflicts.
"Up until three years ago, it was constant between these people and somebody else down there," Hedlund said. "The behavior was to the point where the police were called sometimes."
Hedlund said since the Riviera tenant leases are for one year, he would be willing to allow KC's Sweets to sell popcorn this year to determine if there would be any issues with other vendors.
Riviera businesses are open from late May to early November.
"I do think competition is healthy as long as it's done in a respectful manner, but years past it was not done in a respectful manner," Hedlund said. "If you want to give it a try for one year, I don't care."
Alderman Ken Howell asked what would happen if there continues to be a dispute between vendors throughout the year.
"If this starts repeating itself again and we have the police called down there again, what remedy do we have to stop it immediately?," Howell asked.
City Administrator Dave Nord said the vendors are asked to follow a certain set of guidelines and if they do not they are told to vacate their space.
"If there's something that goes on down there and there's verification, then it's a breach of contract," Nord said. "That would work toward a more swift closing of that operation regardless of who it is."
After some discussion, members of the piers committee unanimously agreed to allow KC Sweets/KC Sweet 16 Ice Cream to sell popcorn this year.
Nord said whether to allow the business to sell popcorn does not have to be approved by the full city council since the provision of not allowing vendors to sell the same items was approved by the piers committee.
"The committee made a recommendation and KC Sweets were sent a letter based on that," Nord said after the meeting. "We will see how this year goes for everybody, not just them."
Nord said the other Riviera vendor that will be selling popcorn this year is Nina's Popcorn & Funnel Cakes.