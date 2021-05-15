Popcorn debate: Riviera vendor allowed to sell popcorn after initially being told no

Hillstrand said popcorn has been a popular item for the business, which also sells ice cream and other snack items.

"It carries us through some of the down times when ice cream and other products aren't being sold," Hillstrand said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said in the past there has been conflicts between KC's Sweets and another Riviera vendor. Hedlund did not mention the other vendor or indicate which vendor caused the conflicts.

"Up until three years ago, it was constant between these people and somebody else down there," Hedlund said. "The behavior was to the point where the police were called sometimes."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hedlund said since the Riviera tenant leases are for one year, he would be willing to allow KC's Sweets to sell popcorn this year to determine if there would be any issues with other vendors.

Riviera businesses are open from late May to early November.

"I do think competition is healthy as long as it's done in a respectful manner, but years past it was not done in a respectful manner," Hedlund said. "If you want to give it a try for one year, I don't care."

Alderman Ken Howell asked what would happen if there continues to be a dispute between vendors throughout the year.