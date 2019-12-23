Popeye's takes it outside with remodeling plan

Summer visitors to the community, Payne said, flock to any establishment that offers open-air seating.

“That’s a huge thing,” he said. “Everybody’s been trapped inside all winter; they want to go outside.”

Popeye’s presented its plans to Lake Geneva city officials, and won support for the latest upgrade of the eating and drinking establishment, which has been part of the city’s lakefront since the 1970s.

Starting with just 60 seats, the place at 811 Wrigley Drive has since undergone many expansions and renovations. It now seats about 400 people inside, plus another 125 in an outdoor sidewalk cafe overlooking the lakefront.

The sidewalk seating is popular and will remain, but the new outdoor patio will provide more space for both customers and waitresses to move comfortably.

There also will be a window installed to allow bartenders to get orders out to outdoor customers more efficiently.

Amy Eling, a bartender at Popeye’s for more than 40 years, said she is excited to see the expansion and improved service for customers who like sitting outside and looking at the lake.

“It’s outside, it’s summertime,” Eling said. “That’s where everybody wants to be.”