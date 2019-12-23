Popeye's takes it outside with remodeling plan

When summer hits Lake Geneva, outdoor dining along Wrigley Drive is one of the hottest seats in town.
Popeye’s restaurant offers scenic lakeside dining on Wrigley Drive, and the owners are now taking steps to ensure that more customers can enjoy the iconic spot.
A remodeling job currently underway will create a new outdoor patio for dozens of more Popeye’s customers who prefer open-air dining.
The project also involves relocating the restaurant’s auxiliary barbecue smokehouse, and putting a vacated portion of the property up for sale for $1.7 million.
Dimitrius Anagnos, whose family has owned Popeye’s for nearly 50 years, said the expanded outdoor dining on the west side of the restaurant will serve a growing demand among customers for open-air seating.
“They want to see the green, they want to see the lake,” he said. “They come here for the natural beauty of Lake Geneva.”
The new patio will accommodate about 50 customers.
The restaurant’s remodeling will be completed in time for the start of the new summer tourist season.
Sean Payne, the president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said outdoor dining is a major draw to the city’s downtown. Payne said he is happy to see Popeye’s making improvements.
Summer visitors to the community, Payne said, flock to any establishment that offers open-air seating.
“That’s a huge thing,” he said. “Everybody’s been trapped inside all winter; they want to go outside.”
Popeye’s presented its plans to Lake Geneva city officials, and won support for the latest upgrade of the eating and drinking establishment, which has been part of the city’s lakefront since the 1970s.
Starting with just 60 seats, the place at 811 Wrigley Drive has since undergone many expansions and renovations. It now seats about 400 people inside, plus another 125 in an outdoor sidewalk cafe overlooking the lakefront.
The sidewalk seating is popular and will remain, but the new outdoor patio will provide more space for both customers and waitresses to move comfortably.
There also will be a window installed to allow bartenders to get orders out to outdoor customers more efficiently.
Amy Eling, a bartender at Popeye’s for more than 40 years, said she is excited to see the expansion and improved service for customers who like sitting outside and looking at the lake.
“It’s outside, it’s summertime,” Eling said. “That’s where everybody wants to be.”
The outdoor patio is being created in a space that had been part of the restaurant’s interior dining room. Crews demolished part of the structure to open up a spot for the outdoor patio.
Anagnos said he is still trying to decide whether to install an overhead pergola or use umbrella tables to create the right atmosphere.
“We want to make something that’s beautiful,” he said.
Officially known as Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, the restaurant occupies about 22,000 square feet on a site that includes 30,000 square feet.
The auxiliary smokehouse located on the property’s western edge will be moved next to the new outdoor patio, and the resulting open space has been posted for sale at $1.7 million.
The property for sale, divided into two lots, covers about 5,200 square feet — enough for new construction.
Anagnos said there have been no offers yet, and he is unsure what will happen with the site for sale.
“We’re going to kind of see where we go,” he said.
Since his family started Popeye’s, Anagnos said, the restaurant has gone through many remodeling efforts to keep pace with changes and to meet the expectations of consumers.
He said he invests about $200,000 a year in Popeye’s, recently including a new roof, new kitchen coolers, and new flooring. Many upgrades are unseen by the public, he said, but the restaurant continuously is working to improve.
“It keeps us fresh and cutting-edge,” he said. “We just keep going with the changes.”