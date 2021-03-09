Popeye's wants patio umbrellas, but committee has concerns about umbrella signage

Building and Zoning Administrator Fred Walling said he would have to review the city’s sign ordinance to determine if the restaurant owners would be able to incorporate the logo onto the umbrellas.

Walling said that decision would be based on how many signs the owners are allowed to have for the restaurant and how many signs they have already.

“I need to find out how much signage they are permitted and how much they have on the property already,” Walling said.

Anagnos said the restaurant currently has a sign on the top and to the side of the building. However, he wants to make sure he is able to place the restaurant’s logo the umbrellas before he plans to do so.

“There’s not a lot of signage,” Anagnos said. “I want to do it one time, and I want to make sure it’s done properly.”

The plan commission members, after some discussion, unanimously approved to allow Anagnos to install the umbrellas and fabric walls in the restaurant’s patio area.

The proposal still has to be approved by the city council.