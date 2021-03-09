Popeye's wants patio umbrellas, but committee has concerns about umbrella signage

More shade could be available in the outdoor patio area of Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, 811 Wrigley Drive, this summer.
The restaurant owners plan to install three large umbrellas to the outdoor dining area to help reduce the amount of sunlight affecting customers.
But there is some continuing debate over whether those umbrellas can contain the restaurant’s branding.
Dimitri Anagnos, co-owner of Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, presented plans to install the umbrellas during the Feb. 15 Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting.
Anagnos said the umbrellas would be installed during the spring and summer months and would be taken down each night after the restaurant has closed for business.
Anagnos said he also plans to obtain outdoor fabric walls for the restaurant, which would be installed adjacent to the building during inclement weather.
“If we needed the walls, we would put them up maybe if we thought it would rain,” Anagnos said. “Otherwise, no walls. It’s not something we would have all the time.”
Discussion on signage Anagnos said he also would like to incorporate the restaurant’s logo on the umbrellas.
“It would be really nice to have some signage, especially with our name, so our logo kind of separates us from Popeye’s Chicken and Biscuits,” Anagnos said. “I think that would be an important thing for us to have.”
Building and Zoning Administrator Fred Walling said he would have to review the city’s sign ordinance to determine if the restaurant owners would be able to incorporate the logo onto the umbrellas.
Walling said that decision would be based on how many signs the owners are allowed to have for the restaurant and how many signs they have already.
“I need to find out how much signage they are permitted and how much they have on the property already,” Walling said.
Anagnos said the restaurant currently has a sign on the top and to the side of the building. However, he wants to make sure he is able to place the restaurant’s logo the umbrellas before he plans to do so.
“There’s not a lot of signage,” Anagnos said. “I want to do it one time, and I want to make sure it’s done properly.”
The plan commission members, after some discussion, unanimously approved to allow Anagnos to install the umbrellas and fabric walls in the restaurant’s patio area.
The proposal still has to be approved by the city council.
However, the plan commission members decided to hold off voting on whether Anagnos will be able to install the restaurant’s logo on the umbrellas until their March 15 meeting to obtain further information regarding the sign ordinance.
“I guess he would want to know before he goes and starts getting the signs together whether he’s going to have the umbrellas to begin with,” City Attorney Dan Draper told the commission members.
Anagnos said he has no issue with the city holding off on the decision regarding the logo, but he would like to be able to order the umbrellas and fabric walls in the near future.
“I would like to move forward with the original plan for the umbrellas right now,” Anagnos said. “It takes awhile to order these things, and I want to be prepared for the spring.”