Portable boat-cleaning machine returns to lakefront area this summer

A portable boat-cleaning machine is making its rounds to Walworth County communities along Geneva Lake again this summer.

The boat cleaning machine will be stationed in the Town of Linn, Village of Fontana, Village of Williams Bay and City of Lake Geneva for two-week intervals through September. The four communities shared the machine last summer, as well.

The machine includes a vacuum which is used to remove potential invasive species from a boat before and after it has been launched into a lake. Several invasive species including starry stonewort, zebra mussels and mollusks have entered Geneva Lake during the past few years.

Lake Geneva Harbormaster Steve Russell announced during the June 14 city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting that the machine is set to be stationed in Lake Geneva July 16 through July 23 and from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17.

The machine already was stationed in the Town of Linn from June 4 through June 11 and in the Village of Fontana from June 18 to June 25. The machine’s next stop will be in the Village of Williams Bay from July 2 to July 9 before coming to Lake Geneva.

The machine will then be in the Town of Linn from July 30 through Aug. 6; Village of Fontana from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20; and Village of Williams Bay from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3.

Russell said he is not certain where the machine will be stationed when it is in Lake Geneva. He said it was stationed near Bella Vista Suites hotel, 335 Wrigley Drive, and several other locations last year, but it was not used often.

“It’s going to be difficult no matter where it is to get people to use it,” he said.

Russell has proposed placing the machine near the city’s boat launch, 328 Wrigley Drive, this summer to possibly encourage more usage.

“We got time to think about it,” Russell said. “We got about a month.”

Representatives from the Geneva Lake Association and Water Alliance for Preserving Lake Geneva purchased the machine last year for about $35,000.

Russell said he would like the City of Lake Geneva to purchase its own boat-cleaning machine in the future.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said it is something he would like the city to consider.

“I think it would be a better solution than a portable one,” Hedlund said. “If we can get a grant for that, maybe we should look at that.”

Russell said people are being asked to clean their boats before putting them in the lake this year.

“People have to clean their boat before they bring it in the lake,” Russell said. “Attendants are telling people if they have stuff hanging from their boats, they’re not launching it.”

