Portion of Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva scheduled for 2022 street work

The new year may have just begun and Lake Geneva officials already are discussing possible street improvement projects for 2022.

Representatives from engineering consulting firm MSA Professional Services, Inc. presented a proposed list of projects for the 2022 street improvement program during the city council’s public works committee meeting, Dec. 28.

The program includes street improvement work on Wrigley Drive, starting at the corner of Main Street and Cook Street and curving around to where Wrigley Drive meets Broad Street.

John Jenkins, MSA Professional Services representative, proposed that work on Wrigley Drive be conducted before or after the summer to not disrupt traffic in that area during Lake Geneva’s tourism season.

“That’s too much work to get done in the middle of the summer. That’s not a good place to be working during the summer,” Jenkins said. “If things go very favorable, we can get it done ahead of Memorial Day.”

Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed that the company notify downtown business owners that street improvement work is planned for the Wrigley Drive area.

“We’ve surprised our downtown businesses in the past without telling them we are doing a reconstruct, and they were not happy,” Flower said. “So we want to make sure something goes out to them, so they are aware something is happening and the timing of it.”

Jenkins said the 2022 street improvement program initially included work on Sheridan Springs Road, but they decided to move that project to another year when utility work is planned for that area.

“The Utility Commission wasn’t planning on doing their work on that one,” Jenkins said of Sheridan Springs Road. “It goes to the coordination as to does the right hand know what the left hand is doing, but that one got pulled out for work in the future.”

Jenkins proposed replacing the Sheridan Springs Road project with patch-filling work on Henry Street, from Madison Street to Williams Street. About 100 feet of patch work was set to be completed on Henry Street in 2023.

“I’m suggesting that we move that up for this year,” Jenkins said. “If we’re just doing the patch work, we might as well do that entire segment.”

Jenkins also proposed street improvement work on Warren Street, from Wisconsin Street to Dodge Street; Warren Street, from Dodge Street to North Street; or Waverly Street, from Water Street to Walworth Street; as a possible alternative to the Sheridan Springs Road project.

He said the amount of work the city can do as an alternative to Sheridan Springs Road depends on the cost of materials. Jenkins said construction costs may be 10% to 20% more than in previous years because of supply chain issues and labor shortages.

“Talking with some contractors, we’re definitely seeing prices that we have not seen in the past,” Jenkins said. “My crystal ball is only so good. We can’t promise you what everything is going to cost.”

Other streets that are set to be worked on as part of the 2022 program include:

Pine Tree Lake from Marianne Terrace to South Lake Shore Drive

Marianne Terrace near Pine Tree Lake

Sky Lake Drive from West Main Street to Linda Lane

Spring Street from Waverly Street to Crawford Street

Campbell Street from South Lake Shore Drive to North Wells Street.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier asked if repair work could be considered near the area of Lake Shore Drive and Wrigley Drive, since the area between South Lake Shore Drive and North Wells Street on Campbell Street is being repaired.

“There are some big holes there, and I think it’s more than just a cold patch fix,” Fesenmaier said. “That’s a well-traveled and parked-on street in the summer.”

The program also is set to include sidewalk and ramp replacement near the:

southeast area of Main Street and West Street

west side of Broad Street near Bruno’s Liquors

west side of Broad Street near the Lake Geneva Regional News building

east side of Broad Street near Horticultural Hall.

Flower asked if the MSA Professionals would be determining if any additional sidewalks are in need of repairs. She said the city had allocated about $20,000 in the budget for sidewalk repairs.

“I thought we were going to be looking for cracks and heaved sidewalks and fixing that as they did the street improvements,” Flower said.

Fesenmaier said she also would like to see more sidewalk repairs including in the street improvement program.

“Why are we not looking at sidewalks?,” Fesenmaier asked. “That’s what we said we were going to do.”

Jenkins said sidewalk assessment was not included in MSA Professional’s contract with the city, but that item could be included as part of the street repair program.

“If that’s what you want to have done, it can be,” Jenkins.

Flower questioned why no alley repairs were included in the 2022 plan. She said, during the past few years, at least two alleys were repaired as part of the street improvement program.

“We’re suppose to do two alleys a year, and it’s not in here either,” Flower said. “I don’t want to go through with no alleys. I think we need to be selecting alleys.”

Flower also said she would like MSA Professionals to contact the residents who live on the streets where repair work is going to be conducted.

“It’s just more of an FYI communications with people, especially if we’re doing sidewalk and ramp updates,” Flower said. “We might be close to their property and just to let them know that their street is on the plan to get done.”

After some discussion, the public works committee members unanimously approved to have two alleys, sidewalk assessments and communication with residents included in the street improvement program.

Representatives from MSA Professional Services are set to present more detailed plans regarding the street improvement program during the Jan. 18 finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, which is scheduled to be held 4:30 p.m. in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Jenkins said he hopes to be able to go out for bid on the project either in late-February or early-March.

“Contactors usually aren’t starting until mid-April anyway,” Jenkins said. “So if that slides a little bit, that’s not the end of the world.”

