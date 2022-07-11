Potentially life-threatening motorcycle crash in Genoa City Monday morning

Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle, motorcycle accident that occurred about 10:15 a.m., July 11, near the intersection of Highway 12 and State Road in the Town of Genoa City, near a Mobile gas station.

Representatives from Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire & Rescue responded to the scene but then were called to another emergency, so crews from the Richmond Township, Illinois Fire Protection District were called to the scene.

Eric Schwind, deputy chief for the Richmond Township Fire Protection District, said the accident occurred when the driver was heading northbound and lost control of the motorcycle.

The driver was not wearing a helmet during the time of the accident.

The driver's condition is not available at this time, but Schwind said the person's injuries are potentially life threatening. The motorcyclist's name has not been released at this time.

Schwind said the accident appears to be weather related.

"It seems they lost control in the weather," Schwind said. "It was raining, so the road was slick."

Schwind said the motorcyclist was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Illinois Hospital by helicopter.

Representatives from the Richmond Police Department also responded to the scene.

"The guy had care there from start to finish," Schwind said.