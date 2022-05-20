"Pots and Pies" fundraiser set; May 28 event proceeds benefit Fontana Garden Club's student scholarship fund

Few things embody the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer and the arrival of Wisconsin’s traditional Memorial Day Weekend outdoor planting season quite like freshly baked from-scratch pies and potted garden plants.

Fans of colorful potted plants and tasty homemade pies and quick breads will want to make their way to Fontana over Memorial Day Weekend as the Fontana Garden Club hosts its popular annual “Pots and Pies” fundraiser in support of the club’s student scholarship fund.

A unique and original twist on garden fairs, Pots and Pies will be held rain or shine Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Porter Court/Mill Street Plaza in downtown Fontana, corner of State Highway 67 and Fontana Boulevard.

The 158-member Fontana Garden Club was founded in 1956.

On the “Pots” side of the fundraiser, Fontana Garden Club publicity chair Francine Jacobs said “originality” is the name of the game as the event features a wide variety of garden plants potted by club members in creative “kool kontainers.”

“Our potted plants in ‘kool kontainers’ are just that — really ‘kool,’” Jacobs noted. “Some of our members attend workshops to ensure their uniqueness, and some of our members make them on their own. Examples might be a strainer filled with plants or perhaps a treasured urn from a member’s home. One year, a member planted flowers in pink tennis shoes.”

In regard to the “Pies” side of the fundraising event, Jacobs said club members will once again be offering attendees a wide variety of from-scratch pies and quick breads.

“All are homemade by our members,” Jacobs noted. “We do not use commercial pie fillings or quick bread mixes and make everything from scratch. Not only are they delicious, a great deal of love of community goes into all of our recipes.”

New at Pots and Pies this year will be the interactive and hands-on Plugs for Kids area.

“Plugs for Kids is meant to be a fun stop for children to plant a small flower or herb in a peat pot to take home and plant in their own garden,” Jacobs said.

Another new twist to Pots and Pies this year is the Ask a Master Gardener table.

“Many of our members are Master Gardeners and will be at the garden fair to answer questions anyone might have about their plants and gardens in general,” Jacobs noted.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Fontana Garden Club’s student scholarship program.

“Our members are dedicated to our scholarship program, which is the reason for Pots and Pies,” Jacobs said. “It gives us great joy to be able to award our scholarships to those students who are continuing their education in the fields of horticulture, landscape design, conservation and other environmentally-related fields.”

Due to the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, Jacobs noted that the 2022 Pots and Pies will be somewhat scaled back compared to the club’s pre-COVID fundraisers.

“Our garden fairs are planned about a year in advance,” Jacobs explained. “Because the uncertainty of COVID was still a concern back in January, we have scaled down this year’s garden fair. While we won’t have the abundance of shrubs and plants we had in the past, we are planning a fair that will still be unique, authentic and will tickle the palates of those who attend.”

For more information about the Pots and Pies garden fair, visit the Fontana Garden Club on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.