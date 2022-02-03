Private golf club in Bloomfield now under new management

BLOOMFIELD — KemperSports announced Jan. 31 that it’s been hired by Thirty Star Hospitality, LLC to manage Goldeneye Club.

Formerly known as Lakewood Golf Club, the over 120-acre property is an invitation-only private club at W1773 N. Bloomfield Road.

Based in Northbrook, Illinois, KemperSports builds, owns and manages golf courses, resorts, athletic clubs and lodging venues across the U.S., Caribbean and Central America.

As part of the relationship, KemperSports will look to deliver a unique and improved golf and club experience for Goldeneye’s members and guests while launching the club’s rebrand.

According to a press release, Goldeneye Club promotes a charming, welcoming culture with unrestricted play for members, generous guest privileges, unscheduled tee times and impromptu play. A quiet and relaxing retreat for members and their guests, Goldeneye features a 6,400-yard, par-71 parkland course that plays around a beautiful 70-acre lake with three sets of tees for varying experiences.

“Goldeneye is a distinctive private club that provides an inviting retreat and unique experience in a beautiful setting in Lake Geneva,” said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner. “We are excited to rebrand this club and deliver an engaging, personal member experience for all who visit.”

KemperSports recently helped the club complete a rebranding and positioning strategy that included a new name, logo and website. The name “Goldeneye” is inspired by the history of the property as a highly regarded private duck club and a nod to the hidden, secluded escape that it provides.

In addition, KemperSports partnered with ownership to host the first member social event at the end of 2021 and recently opened up membership offerings for the upcoming season.

For more information on Goldeneye, visit www.goldeneyeclub.com.

