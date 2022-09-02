Progress being made to Badger High School renovation projects

Progress is being made on several renovation projects at Badger High School, although some work has been delayed because of supply chain issues.

Residents in Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District approved a $6 million referendum question during the April 6, 2021 spring election to help pay for various renovation projects at Badger High School including installing a new gymnasium floor and bleachers, upgrading the auditorium lighting and sound system, installing a new roof to areas of the school and renovating the 1958 portions of the building.

District residents also approved a $750,000 referendum during the 2021 spring election to help fund ongoing operational expenses, educational programs and safety upgrades at the high school.

Some of the projects were completed last summer and throughout the 2021-2022 school year, but some of the work is still being done.

Superintendent Peter Wilson said any work that needs to be done after the beginning of the school year should not cause any disruption to classroom instruction.

Some of the projects that have been worked on during this summer include upgrading the kitchen area and renovating the cafeteria.

“We’ve increased energy efficiency and accessibility in the cafeteria, making a men’s bathroom larger and easier to use,” Wilson said.

Business Administrator George Chironis said roofs in the older areas of the building were replaced this summer.

“It’s not all roofs, but it’s the oldest parts that needed replacing,” Chironis said.

Wilson said the majority of the work that will need to be completed after the beginning of the school year includes installing kitchen equipment and other furnishings.

“There’s a piece of kitchen equipment that we’ve purchased that has been delayed significantly due to supply chain issues, and that’s effected us,” Wilson said. “That won’t effect operations in the kitchen. It just won’t be completed.”

Wilson said, so far, weather has not had much of an effect on the projects.

“I think we’ve been very fortunate,” Wilson said. “Part of the timeline the contractors give us, they build in contingencies for weather. Obviously when you’re doing a roof, you want to be aware of the weather but so far, so good.”

Projects that have been completed alreadyUpgrades to the auditorium’s lighting and sound system were completed during the school year. Chironis said the upgrades will enhance the theater productions and community programs that are held in the auditorium.

“It was very difficult with the old lights in terms of quality,” Chironis said. “It was tough to see people, so the upgrades in there really allow us to have it as a full-functioning auditorium and be able to have classes and host community events.”

Renovations to the 1958 portions of the building have also been completed to help make those areas of the school more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It addressed ADA codes and getting those areas of the building in compliance with those issues,” said Holly Eckola, director of marketing and communications.

A new floor and bleachers were installed in the main high school gymnasium during the summer of 2021. Eckola said those renovations have made it easier for people to attend sporting events and other activities in the gymnasium.

“With the old bleachers at Badger, people would come to a sporting event or a community event, and they had difficulty getting in the bleachers. They just weren’t safe. There were no handrails,” Eckola said. “Even if you’re not attending a Badger event, our facilities are rented out and this new space just provides another area that will work for the community to use.”

Wilson said the renovations to the high school will help make the building more energy efficient and more cost effective to operate.

“The LED lighting is significantly cheaper and more efficient in our different areas,” Wilson said. “The roofing will allow for some cost savings and position us in the future if we want to do other energy efficiencies.”

Wilson said he is pleased that some of the work has been done now that material costs have begun to increase.

“I think costs are continuing to rise, so it feels good that we’ll have a lot of these things completed,” Wilson said. “We’ve had a little cost increase but not like a lot of districts that are just starting referendums or just starting to look at these issues.”

Work completed to the other school buildingsSeveral projects have been completed to other the school buildings in the Lake Geneva school districts. New windows and security upgrades have been installed at Eastview Elementary School, and new carpeting has been installed at the Central-Denison Elementary School library.

More energy efficient lights have been installed at Star Center Elementary School.

“Those are just an example of how we’re trying to be good fiscal stewards of community resources,” Wilson said.