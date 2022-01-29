Prop Shaft Supply Inc. relocating to Delavan in June 2022

Prop Shaft Supply Inc., currently located in Elkhorn, will be relocating to Delavan and opening up a new building hopefully by June 1, according to Prop Shaft Supply Inc. general manager Josh Stroud.

The location in Elkhorn will be closing for good once the move is official.

“We’re kind of shoehorned in about 60,000 square feet here in Elkhorn and we really just didn’t have enough space to add the way we want to,” Stroud said. “The building in Delavan was available and we got 100,000 square feet with some possibility of even adding on in the future.”

Stroud noted that the bigger building will be good for the growth of the business.

“We’re hoping it’s going to open us up for some new business opportunities. The efficiencies of a new well laid out floor plan will help improve our efficiencies and offer a better product for our customers,” he said. “Even with all this going on, we have been looking at new projects that are already going to fill up some of the extra space we will have in the new building.”

Prop Shaft Supply manufactures automotive components as well as products used in agriculture and the military, according to Stroud.

The business will be keeping its regular business hours from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

