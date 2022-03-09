@properties real estate company rebrands after acquisition of Christie’s International Real Estate

Area real estate brokerage and technology firm @properties has rebranded to @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, following its acquisition of Christie’s International Real Estate in December 2021.

The company announced the name in a press release on Wednesday, March 9. The new name applies to the firm’s company-owned offices in the Chicago area, northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan and Lake Geneva.

The updated brand reinforces the company’s position as a locally owned brokerage firm and the owner of the Christie’s International Real Estate.

"When we established @properties in 2000, the name positioned us as a forward-thinking company and helped to differentiate us from the old-line brokerage firms in the market," Thad Wong, co-owner of @properties Christie's International Real Estate, said in a news release. "Over the years, it evolved into a brand that is synonymous with market-leading, relationship-focused, tech-forward real estate. Meanwhile, the Christie’s International Real Estate brand has come to symbolize the pinnacle of luxury brokerage and the industry standard for service and professionalism around the world. We’re proud that each of these important ideas is now represented in our brand."

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate ranks eighth on the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest residential brokerage firms in the U.S. by sales volume.

During the past decade, the company has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called pl@tform™, which includes marketing, transaction-management and client-relationship management systems.

Christie’s International Real Estate has been in business for more than 30 years.

Through its affiliate network, which includes 48 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers services to clients from throughout the world at the luxury end of the residential property market.

The company has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Palm Beach, and its affiliated brokerages have recorded about $500 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years.

For more information, visit atproperties.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.