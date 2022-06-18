Proposal for mural program to go before Lake Geneva Plan Commission

The idea of having murals in Downtown Lake Geneva is moving forward, but still needs city approval.

If approved, the goal would be to start the program by the end of the year, said Lake Geneva Business Improvement District board member Aletha Salgado

The side of the Christine’s Gift Shop building, 858 W. Main St., facing the Candle Mercantile business, could be the spot for the proposed first mural.

“It’s a building that could really use the paint,” Salgado said. “It does not look so great, so it will help improve the look. Plus, it’s on Highway 50 coming into town.”

A second mural could be painted by on the side of the Melges Real Estate building, 233 Center St. by Starbucks. Salgado said that mural could be an interactive winged mural.

“The wings idea seems to drive so much social media, because people can stand in front of it and pretend they’re wearing wings and post it on Facebook or Instagram,” Salgado said. “So we’re thinking about pushing that for that spot.”

The Business Improvement District has about $15,000 budgeted to help pay for the first mural but plans to apply for grants and conduct fundraisers to help pay for additional murals.

“We could get one mural done with that money, but we’re hoping the second one will come from grants and fundraisers,” Salgado said. “Hopefully next year, we can incorporate some events to try to raise money for another mural. We have enough money allocated for one.”

Officials from the Business Improvement District hope the program encourages other groups and organizations in the community to establish their own murals.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to be flipping the bill for everything,” Salgado said. “But we’re hoping this will open the door for people to be able to do their own thing if they wanted to.”

Salgado and fellow BID member Janine Osborn have been meeting with award-winning, Kentucky-based artist Wylie Caudill for the city murals.

“He’s extremely talented,” Salgado said. “He does great work.”

In the future, the Business Improvement District could work with Badger High School students or students from the University of Wisconsin-Stout,who recently started a mural program in their community.

“There’s a lot of people, and they’re great,” Salgado said. “I wanted to start with somebody who knows what they’re doing, then go from there.”

Tammie Carstensen, general manager for the Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva hotel, encouraged the other Business Improvement District Board members to attend the June 20 plan commission meeting to help support Osborn and Salgado.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the council chambers of Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St.

“They have to get through this hurdle with the city before this even becomes a reality,” Carstensen said. “With all the work they put behind this, I think the more people they get to support them on this, it would be amazing.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.