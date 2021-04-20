Proposal to raze downtown store; replace with new commercial space

The owners of a furniture store plan to demolish a neighboring property and construct a new commercial building in its place.
Thomas and Kathleen George, co-owners of the Brick & Mortar store at 222 Center, plan to demolish a neighboring building at 252 Center St., which they recently purchased, and construct a new two-story, multiple-use building.
The George ‘s presented conceptual plans for the new Center Street building during the April 19 Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting.
The first floor of the building would include small retail spaces near the entrance. Thomas George said the area could include two 900 square-feet retail spaces or a combined 1,800 square-foot retail space.
“It’s purposely built at this size for the need of smaller spaces for some smaller retailers,” Thomas George said. “This gives smaller businesses a place to start and grow and prosper.”
The back of the first floor would be used as a showroom and receiving area for the Brick & Mortar store furniture, as well as an area where furniture for the store would be assembled.
“This would be a showroom where we can take people as we build the furniture,” Thomas George said. “Outdoor furniture can be stacked, and they can still look at it.”
The second floor of the building is set to include three 1,100 square-feet spaces that would be used as either apartment units or Airbnb rental spaces.
“At the rate of how many Airbnb’s are being built, we might have a need for an apartment as an option,” Thomas George said. “We’re building these designed on a basis that they could go both ways.”
The George’s hope to have the current building demolished by the beginning of the summer and to begin construction on the new building in the fall. Thomas George said they would fill in the area with grass for the summer.
“Our plan is to get in and out with the demo before the tourists come,” Thomas George said. “We want to keep the area clean and simple for the summertime, then after we get approvals from the city we can get on with the construction, and we will build in the fall and through the winter.”
Thomas George said the police and fire departments have asked to use the building for training before it is demolished.
“We’re certainly going to grant that to them, because it’s in the city and they need it for that purpose,” he said.
The plan commission members are set to vote on a conditional use permit to allow the George’s to demolish the building during their May 17 meeting. A public hearing regarding the proposed demolition will be held during that meeting, as well.
The conditional use permit would then have to be approved by the city council.
“We’re working with the George’s on a building structure but also with the understanding that a conditional use is on the horizon and has to be granted to raze the building and get the fire department and PD in there to do their training,” Building and Zoning Administrator Fred Walling said.
Mayor Charlene Klein indicated that she is in favor of the George’s proposal.
“I think it’s a great step forward,” Klein said.
The George’s recently purchased the 252 Center St. building, which previously housed the Thrift-In antique store and the Antique Unique Vintage Shop.
Thrift-In recently moved into a location at the Fancy Fair Mall, 830 W. Main St., which was left vacant by Chic & Unique Consignment Boutique.
This is the second time in four years the George’s have planned to demolish a building and construct a new one in its place.
In 2018, the couple proposed to demolish their Brick & Mortar Home Store building, 832 Geneva St., and construct a new two-story building in its place.
When that plan received backlash from the community, Thomas George proposed to relocate the building but then decided to renovate it instead.
The Geneva Street building has since been renovated into a facility known as The House, which includes The Marketplace home store on the lower level; a Brick & Mortar furniture store on the second level; and coffee shop in the lower-level patio area.
Renovations to the Geneva Street building were completed last year.
Klein said she is not certain if the proposal to demolish the Center Street building will receive the same type of opposition as the proposal to raze the Geneva Street building.
“I can’t anticipate what the public response is going to be,” Klein said. “I don’t know if people are connected to this particular building like the one on Geneva Street, but we will see.”