Proposal to raze downtown store; replace with new commercial space

The second floor of the building is set to include three 1,100 square-feet spaces that would be used as either apartment units or Airbnb rental spaces.

“At the rate of how many Airbnb’s are being built, we might have a need for an apartment as an option,” Thomas George said. “We’re building these designed on a basis that they could go both ways.”

The George’s hope to have the current building demolished by the beginning of the summer and to begin construction on the new building in the fall. Thomas George said they would fill in the area with grass for the summer.

“Our plan is to get in and out with the demo before the tourists come,” Thomas George said. “We want to keep the area clean and simple for the summertime, then after we get approvals from the city we can get on with the construction, and we will build in the fall and through the winter.”

Thomas George said the police and fire departments have asked to use the building for training before it is demolished.

“We’re certainly going to grant that to them, because it’s in the city and they need it for that purpose,” he said.

