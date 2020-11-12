Proposed lake-wide noise ordinance receives mixed opinions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Draper stated that some language in the proposed ordinance was vague and did not define well enough what exactly was prohibited.

In the email, Draper also stated it would be difficult to prove in court whether noise extended beyond the radius or not.

The village board voted to not recommend adoption of the ordinance, with all trustees voting against adoption except Robert Umans.

Lacking a recommendation of approval from each municipality composing the Lake Use Committee, Hausner said the ordinance will be considered once more by the committee and sent back to municipalities for approval again.

During a Nov. 2 Fontana village board meeting, Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates was present to explain why the lake law enforcement agency is seeking approval of the ordinance.

“Each municipality around the lake currently has their own separate noise ordinance and the GLLEA officers were just having a hard time interpreting whose waters they were in and exactly what the criteria was for that area of the lake,” he said during the meeting. “So they created this to make it uniform across the lake.”