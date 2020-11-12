Proposed lake-wide noise ordinance receives mixed opinions

FONTANA — An ordinance proposed by the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency which would allow the Geneva Lake police to penalize boaters for playing music too loudly or making too much noise is receiving mixed opinions from local municipal officials who have been asked to review the ordinance.
Both the villages of Williams Bay and Fontana reviewed the proposed ordinance created by the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency during respective village board meetings but came to different conclusions about whether it should be adopted.
The Fontana village board voted to approve a recommendation for the ordinance to be adopted while the Williams Bay village board voted against a recommendation for the ordinance.
The proposed ordinance would allow lake law enforcement to penalize boaters for playing music which can be heard outside of a 75-foot radius from the noise’s origin. The ordinance would also prohibit the use of a horn or audible signaling device for more than three second every minute, except as a warning for danger.
Lake law enforcement commander Tom Hausner said the agency drafted the ordinance as a means to address frequent complaints from lakefront home owners and boaters about loud music being played on boats either early in the morning or later in the evening.
“Because of complaints from citizens, we felt it would be advantageous for the community,” he said.
The noise ordinance was first presented to the intergovernmental Geneva Lake Use Committee, which is made up of representatives from Lake Geneva, the Village of Williams Bay, the Village of Fontana and the Town of Linn.
Unable to reach a consensus on the ordinance, the committee voted to send it to municipalities for a recommendation of approval before reconsidering it within the committee, according to committee member and Williams Bay trustee Jim D’Alessandro.
“At our Lake Use Committee meeting we did not make a recommendation,” he said. “We moved it forward without a recommendation because we couldn’t get all the members to agree on certain aspects of it.”
During a Nov. 2 Williams Bay village board meeting, trustees were skeptical of the ordinance and referenced an opinion against adoption of the ordinance from Lake Geneva Attorney Daniel Draper.
In an email from Draper addressed to Hausner, the city attorney stated while the noise ordinance appeared well intentioned, enforcing and prosecuting the new rule would likely be difficult.
“We have already experienced difficulty enforcing our own noise ordinance,” he stated in the email. “Prosecution of any municipal ordinance requires evidence that is clear, satisfactory and convincing. Meeting that burden will prove to be difficult.”
Draper stated that some language in the proposed ordinance was vague and did not define well enough what exactly was prohibited.
In the email, Draper also stated it would be difficult to prove in court whether noise extended beyond the radius or not.
The village board voted to not recommend adoption of the ordinance, with all trustees voting against adoption except Robert Umans.
Lacking a recommendation of approval from each municipality composing the Lake Use Committee, Hausner said the ordinance will be considered once more by the committee and sent back to municipalities for approval again.
During a Nov. 2 Fontana village board meeting, Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates was present to explain why the lake law enforcement agency is seeking approval of the ordinance.
“Each municipality around the lake currently has their own separate noise ordinance and the GLLEA officers were just having a hard time interpreting whose waters they were in and exactly what the criteria was for that area of the lake,” he said during the meeting. “So they created this to make it uniform across the lake.”
Cates added that who is penalized under the proposed ordinance would be based on reasonableness, but Fontana trustee David Prudden said he was concerned law enforcement may discriminately enforce the ordinance without an impartial way to measure noise, such as a decibel reader.
“This is going to allow the police to pick and choose who they want to enforce this with,” he said.
Hausner said a decibel reader may not be effective in penalizing boaters playing music too loudly because violators may turn down their music in the time it takes for a police boat to respond to a complaint and get within 75 feet of the boat.
Village President Pat Kenny, trustee Rick Pappas and trustee John O’Neill voted to recommend approval of the ordinance, with only Prudden voting against the recommendation.
Lake Geneva and the Town of Linn have not yet considered the proposed ordinance for an approval recommendation.
