Proposed private pool causes controversy in Lake Geneva neighborhood, goes to City Council Monday

Want to install a pool? That may be easier said than done. One Lake Geneva family has been going through quite an ordeal to try to install one.
The family's proposed swimming pool project that has caused some dispute among neighbors during the past few months has received initial approval, again.
The permit still has to be approved by the city council, which is set to vote on the proposal 6 p.m., April 26 in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.
Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit April 19 to allow Steve Garrels to install a swimming and a deck on his property at 1622 Evergreen Lane, which is located in the Lake Geneva Manor Association neighborhood.
The plan commission initially approved the permit Jan. 18, but Garrels has since revised his plans for what he feels will address some of his neighbors' concerns. Garrels first presented plans for the project in November.
Several of Garrels' neighbors have expressed concerns that the swimming pool could cause storm water run-off to flow onto their property.
Garrels said he now plans to install permeable paver walkways, a permeable paver driveway and permeable pavers in the back of his property, which he hopes will help address some of his neighbors' concerns regarding any potential storm water run-off issues.
"That will capture water and put it into the ground instead of out into the lake as some people claim," he said.
The plan initially included impermeable paver walkways, impermeable pavers in the backyard and an asphalt driveway.
Garrels also plans to install a rain garden along with the swimming pool, which he also feels will address any water run-off issues. He said the project has been approved by two engineering companies.
"It's not cheap to do these improvements," Garrels said. "We've tried to comply with our neighbors' requests."
Plan commission member Michael Krajovic said he feels the permeable pavers will help reduce storm water run-off onto neighboring properties.
"I think it's wonderful. The total run-off would actually be reduced and the storm water retention will actually increase," Krajovic said. "I think it's fantastic that you have gone to those measures to do that."
Plan commission John Gibbs said he also feels Garrels has addressed the neighbors' concerns with his revised plans for the project.
"I think Steve has bent over backwards to try to accommodate the requests from the neighbors and taken some of our advise, as well," Gibbs said. "I know for a fact permeable pavers-- that's not a cheap date."
Several neighbors still expressed concerns about the project during a pubic hearing segment of the plan commission meeting.
Ken Monico, 1625 Lake Shore Drive, said the permeable pavers only will retain water if they are properly maintained and asked if that is something the city is going to inspect.
"Once this is installed, you can't sweep your driveway," Monico said. "It has to be vacuumed."
Monico said the swimming pool would not be constructed near Garrels' home, which means it be located near neighboring properties.
"Other pools in the neighborhood aren't even close to other people's property," Monico said. "This is probably the only pool in the area that could be so disruptive to other families, because it's so deep into their property."
Dona Martin, 1629 Lake Shore Drive, said several of the neighboring properties are at a lower elevation then Garrels' backyard, and the pool could cause flooding on those properties.
Jennifer Garrels said she feels her and her husband have addressed the neighbors' concerns and is disappointed that the project has caused dispute with the neighbors.
"We've proven we would not impede on their property," Garrels said. "We will not cause problems to their property. Just because someone says it's going to happen, doesn't mean it's going to happen."
Plan commission member Joel Hoiland said he agrees that the Garrels have taken the neighbors' concerns into consideration regarding the project.
"It's unfortunate that this has become a conflict among neighbors. There's nothing more difficult than living in a neighborhood in which there's disagreement," Hoiland said. "I think the Garrels-- at least from our perspective-- have gone way beyond accommodating the needs of the neighbors."