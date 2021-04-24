Proposed private pool causes controversy in Lake Geneva neighborhood, goes to City Council Monday

Several neighbors still expressed concerns about the project during a pubic hearing segment of the plan commission meeting.

Ken Monico, 1625 Lake Shore Drive, said the permeable pavers only will retain water if they are properly maintained and asked if that is something the city is going to inspect.

"Once this is installed, you can't sweep your driveway," Monico said. "It has to be vacuumed."

Monico said the swimming pool would not be constructed near Garrels' home, which means it be located near neighboring properties.

"Other pools in the neighborhood aren't even close to other people's property," Monico said. "This is probably the only pool in the area that could be so disruptive to other families, because it's so deep into their property."

Dona Martin, 1629 Lake Shore Drive, said several of the neighboring properties are at a lower elevation then Garrels' backyard, and the pool could cause flooding on those properties.

Jennifer Garrels said she feels her and her husband have addressed the neighbors' concerns and is disappointed that the project has caused dispute with the neighbors.