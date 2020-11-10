Proposed room tax rate hike a step closer to receiving final approval

A proposed room tax rate increase in the city of Lake Geneva is a step closer to receiving final approval.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to increase the city's room tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent.
The first reading was approved with no discussion.
City aldermen are set to vote on the second reading of the ordinance during their Nov. 23 meeting, which will be held 6 p.m. in council chambers of the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.
Mayor Charlene Klein and others support increasing the hotel tax to pay for the Riviera renovation project and other city projects.
The city council finance, licensing & regulation committee recommended the rate increase, Oct. 26., by a 4-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."
Fesenmaier said during the finance committee meeting that she felt the rate increase is "too big of a jump" and feels now would not be a good time to implement a rate increase with the local tourism industry being negatively affected by the coronavirus.
The rate increase would go into effect Jan. 1 if it is approved, and it would apply to hotels, motels and short-term rental properties.
Erin Austin, who co-owns a short-term rental property in Lake Geneva with her husband, said she is concerned that the rate increase would cause tourists to stay in other local communities that have a lower room tax rate.
"What kind of message is this sending to visitors?," Austin said. "Now is not the time to hit tourists or anyone with additional taxes. Instead, we should be finding ways to entice tourists to come here."
The tax increase would generate a projected estimated $400,000 a year from guests staying at Lake Geneva hotels, increasing the city's yearly revenue from about $800,000 to $1.2 million.
Of the estimated $815,000 collected from room taxes in 2019, hotels were able to retain $16,300 of that amount. The city of Lake Geneva kept about $397,494, and about $401,206 went to the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, which uses a portion of its funding to award grants to help promote tourists sites and events.
The city of Delavan and the town of Delavan are the only communities in Walworth County that currently have an 8 percent hotel tax rate. Williams Bay collects 7 percent, the town of Geneva collects 6 percent, and Fontana, the village of Walworth and the town of Linn all collect 5 percent.
