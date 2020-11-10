Proposed room tax rate hike a step closer to receiving final approval

A proposed room tax rate increase in the city of Lake Geneva is a step closer to receiving final approval.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to increase the city's room tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent.

The first reading was approved with no discussion.

City aldermen are set to vote on the second reading of the ordinance during their Nov. 23 meeting, which will be held 6 p.m. in council chambers of the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.

Mayor Charlene Klein and others support increasing the hotel tax to pay for the Riviera renovation project and other city projects.

The city council finance, licensing & regulation committee recommended the rate increase, Oct. 26., by a 4-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."

Fesenmaier said during the finance committee meeting that she felt the rate increase is "too big of a jump" and feels now would not be a good time to implement a rate increase with the local tourism industry being negatively affected by the coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rate increase would go into effect Jan. 1 if it is approved, and it would apply to hotels, motels and short-term rental properties.