Proposed subdivision with 58 homes receives initial approval

"I think this is a public treasure, which needs to be protected," Robert said. "We need to allow our wildlife the ability and the space to live and grow without us making it worse for them."

Victoria expressed other concerns.

"There's a lot that's going to be gone with 58 homes up there," Victoria said. "Plus, you're talking traffic. You're talking noise. It's a very quiet area."

Paul VanHenkelum, engineering manager for Cardinal Engineering, said the company will preserve some of the wooden areas.

"We are taking down some trees and replacing them with some open space," VanHenkelum said. "When you build a project like this, you do change the environment, and that just happens when you do this."

Cardinal said the subdivision will be less dense than a previously proposed development for that area, which would have included 142 multi-family units.

"This will be lessening the general impact for this area compared to what was once planned," Cardinal said.

City Planner Michael Slavney said he feels the proposed development is an appropriate use for the property.