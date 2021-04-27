Proposed swimming pool receives final approval after months of debate

Want to install a pool? That may be easier said than done. One Lake Geneva family has been going through quite an ordeal to try to install one.
After months of controversy, a family’s proposed swimming pool project that has caused some dispute has received final approval.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a permit April 26 to allow Steve Garrels, 1622 Evergreene Lane, to install a swimming pool and a deck on his property, which is located in the Lake Geneva Manor Association neighborhood.
The permit was approved by a 6-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”
Several of Garrels’ neighbors expressed concerns that the swimming pool could cause storm water run-off to flow onto their property.
Alderwoman Shari Straube said, during the city council meeting, that she feels Garrels has addressed the neighbor’s concerns through his proposed project.
Garrels plans to install a rain garden, permeable paver walkways, a permeable paver driveway and permeable pavers in the back of his property, which he hopes will help address some of his neighbors’ concerns regarding any potential storm water run-off issues.
He also plans to install a 6-foot fence around the pool to prevent any of the neighbors from accidently accessing the area.
“I do feel like they’ve jumped through quite a few hoops,” Straube said. “My understanding is they have gone above and beyond to try to appease the neighbors and make everybody happy and make it pleasing to the eye and the community.”
Alderman Tim Dunn said he also feels Garrels has addressed any concerns that the neighbors may have regarding the project.
“They’ve done everything they can,” Dunn said. “They’re putting in a rain garden. They’ve agreed to alter the payment in their driveway so it is permeable.”
Fesenmaier proposed several amendments to the proposal including requiring Garrels to install trees along his lot lines, submit proof he is maintaining the permeable pavers and provide proof that he is maintaining the rain garden.
Fesenmaier’s proposed amendments failed because of a lack of a second motion.
Dunn said he feels it is not fair to ask Garrels to submit proof that he is maintaining the rain garden when other people have installed rain gardens on their property and they have not been asked to provide proof that they are maintaining them.
“Unless we have someone going around inspecting rain gardens, I don’t think we should single out this particular project,” Dunn said.
Fesenmaier argued that the council recently approved a subdivision requiring the developer to provide proof that he is maintaining a storm water detention pond in the development.
“So we’re not singling people out,” Fesenmaier said. “We’re trying to deal with the amount of rainfall that is happening.”
Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously recommended approval of the permit April 19.
The plan commission initially approved the permit Jan. 18, but Garrels later revised his plans to address some of his neighbors’ concerns. Garrels first presented plans for the project in November.
Plan commission member Michael Krajovic said he feels the permeable pavers will help reduce storm water run-off onto neighboring properties.
“I think it’s wonderful. The total run-off would actually be reduced and the storm water retention will actually increase,” Krajovic said. “I think it’s fantastic that you have gone to those measures to do that.”
Plan commission John Gibbs said he also feels Garrels has addressed the neighbors’ concerns with his revised plans for the project.
“I think Steve has bent over backwards to try to accommodate the requests from the neighbors and taken some of our advise, as well,” Gibbs said. “I know for a fact permeable pavers— that’s not a cheap date.”
Several neighbors expressed concerns about the project during a pubic hearing segment of the plan commission meeting.
Ken Monico, 1625 Lake Shore Drive, said the permeable pavers only will retain water if they are properly maintained and asked if that is something the city is going to inspect.
“Once this is installed, you can’t sweep your driveway,” Monico said. “It has to be vacuumed.”
Monico said the swimming pool would not be constructed near Garrels’ home, which means it be located near neighboring properties.
“Other pools in the neighborhood aren’t even close to other people’s property,” Monico said. “This is probably the only pool in the area that could be so disruptive to other families, because it’s so deep into their property.”
Dona Martin, 1629 Lake Shore Drive, said several of the neighboring properties are at a lower elevation then Garrels’ backyard, and the pool could cause flooding on those properties.
Jennifer Garrels said she feels her and her husband have addressed the neighbors’ concerns and is disappointed that the project has caused dispute with the neighbors.
“We’ve proven we would not impede on their property,” Garrels said. “We will not cause problems to their property. Just because someone says it’s going to happen, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.”
Plan commission member Joel Hoiland said he agrees that the Garrels have taken the neighbors’ concerns into consideration regarding the project.
“It’s unfortunate that this has become a conflict among neighbors. There’s nothing more difficult than living in a neighborhood in which there’s disagreement,” Hoiland said. “I think the Garrels— at least from our perspective— have gone way beyond accommodating the needs of the neighbors.”