Proposed swimming pool receives final approval after months of debate

“I do feel like they’ve jumped through quite a few hoops,” Straube said. “My understanding is they have gone above and beyond to try to appease the neighbors and make everybody happy and make it pleasing to the eye and the community.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said he also feels Garrels has addressed any concerns that the neighbors may have regarding the project.

“They’ve done everything they can,” Dunn said. “They’re putting in a rain garden. They’ve agreed to alter the payment in their driveway so it is permeable.”

Fesenmaier proposed several amendments to the proposal including requiring Garrels to install trees along his lot lines, submit proof he is maintaining the permeable pavers and provide proof that he is maintaining the rain garden.

Fesenmaier’s proposed amendments failed because of a lack of a second motion.

Dunn said he feels it is not fair to ask Garrels to submit proof that he is maintaining the rain garden when other people have installed rain gardens on their property and they have not been asked to provide proof that they are maintaining them.

“Unless we have someone going around inspecting rain gardens, I don’t think we should single out this particular project,” Dunn said.