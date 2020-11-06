Prosecutors say Walworth school staff found 7-year-old boy covered in bruises

"Schiltz could not count the number of bruises because they were so many," the complaint states.

The boy at first told school officials that he had fallen off a bed and that a dog had jumped on him. He later said that Spencer had beat him with a belt several times as disciplinary action.

According to prosecutors, the boy was able to describe the belt in detail. He told investigators that whenever Spencer decided the boy needed discipline, Spencer would "bring the belt out."

Spencer told police he denied beating the alleged victim with a belt. But according to the complaint, Spencer acknowledged striking the boy, including one time when the boy punched his younger brother in the nose.

The defendant admitted to investigators that he might have struck the boy too hard and caused some bruising, according to the complaint.

"Spencer indicates that he might have lost his temper, but it wasn't by intention," the complaint states.

Walworth County court records show that Spencer is due in court Dec. 2 for an initial appearance on the felony child abuse charge.