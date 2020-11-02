Prospective buyers announce deal for Lake Geneva's Maxwell Mansion

Lake Geneva’s historic Maxwell Mansion has attracted buyers who have experience in the hospitality industry and who once were mangers at Lake Lawn Resort.
Luke and Monica Pfeifer, who are married, have reached an agreement to purchase the Maxwell Mansion from owner Andrew Fritz in a deal that could be completed by December.
The sale price has not been disclosed yet, but the historic hotel at 421 Baker St. had been listed for $3.98 million.
“We’re still waiting for all the final pieces,” Luke Pfeifer said. “We’re pretty confident that it’s going to go through in a matter of time.”
The Maxwell Mansion was built in 1856 as a summer home for Dr. Philip Maxwell. Long since converted into a boutique hotel, it has been owned by Fritz since 2012.
Fritz said two other people recently showed an interest in the property, but they were more “corporate,” and he felt that the Pfeifers were more suitable owners.
“They have a love for the history and for the property itself,” Fritz said.
The Maxwell Mansion property includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as a ballroom, a cocktail bar, three acres of gardens, a heated pool and bocce ball court.
Luke Pfeifer said Maxwell Mansion Hotel is the ideal place for he and his wife to re-enter the Lake Geneva region’s hospitality industry.
“It’s something we can be hands on as a family and not be overwhelmed,” Luke Pfeifer said. “The location in Lake Geneva — you absolutely cannot beat.”
Dr. Philip Maxwell died three years after the mansion was built. His wife, Jerutha Maxwell, remained in the home for about 25 years after her husband’s death.
By the 1940s and ‘50s, the property was operating as a hotel.
Ruth Ann and Christopher Brown purchased the property during the 1970s and operated the building as a bed and breakfast for about 20 years. Nancy Waspi purchased the building in 2002 and converted it into the Golden Oaks restaurant.
Fritz purchased the building from Waspi in 2012.
Local historian Dave Desimone said he is excited that Fritz was able to sell the historic site and that it will remain accessible to the public as a tourist attraction.
“People usually come to the area for the uniqueness of it, and its history,” Desimone said. “You can’t get more historic than one of the oldest homes in Lake Geneva.”
Luke and Monica Pfeifer said they do not plan to make any major changes in the operation of the Maxwell Mansion.
Monica Pfeifer said looks forward to hosting guests inside the unique property.
“Our family looks forward to creating memories and cultivating relationships within the community over the years to come,” Monica Pfeifer said.
The Pfeifers currently live in Seattle, Washington, but they plan to move back to the Lake Geneva area.
The couple has worked in the hospitality industry for about 20 years.
Both had previously worked at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan and also at the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. Both obtained hospitality management degrees from Lakeland University in Sheboygan.
Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group, said she has met with the Preifers, and she is confident they will go a good job with the Maxwell Mansion, especially with their experience.
“I think they will bring Maxwell Mansion to the next level,” Klett said.
Luke Pfeifer said he and Monica first considered purchasing the Maxwell Mansion in July. He said they have been looking to purchase a resort property for about four years.
He said they considered purchasing a resort in northern Wisconsin and a resort near the Pacific Ocean in Washington, as well as several golf resorts.
Since purchasing the Maxwell Mansion eight years ago, Fritz completed a renovation project that included remodeling the rooms and installing a new heating and air-conditioning system.
“When I first go it, it was more Victorian,” he said. “I wanted to make it more adult and more boutique.”
Fritz originally tried to sell Maxwell Mansion in 2017. But he pulled the property off the market to focus on selling the neighboring Baker House attraction. After he sold the Baker House in May 2019, he decided again to sell the Maxwell Mansion.
Fritz said he is pleased that the Pfeifers do not plan any major changes to the property.
“That’s what I like about them,” he said. “They appreciate the historic design, and they’re maintaining the course of the business.”
Luke Pfeifer said the couple plans an open house event after they take over ownership of the Maxwell Mansion.
“We want to welcome the community” he said, “and learn how we can help Lake Geneva any way possible.”
