Prospective buyers announce deal for Lake Geneva's Maxwell Mansion

Luke Pfeifer said Maxwell Mansion Hotel is the ideal place for he and his wife to re-enter the Lake Geneva region’s hospitality industry.

“It’s something we can be hands on as a family and not be overwhelmed,” Luke Pfeifer said. “The location in Lake Geneva — you absolutely cannot beat.”

Dr. Philip Maxwell died three years after the mansion was built. His wife, Jerutha Maxwell, remained in the home for about 25 years after her husband’s death.

By the 1940s and ‘50s, the property was operating as a hotel.

Ruth Ann and Christopher Brown purchased the property during the 1970s and operated the building as a bed and breakfast for about 20 years. Nancy Waspi purchased the building in 2002 and converted it into the Golden Oaks restaurant.

Fritz purchased the building from Waspi in 2012.

Local historian Dave Desimone said he is excited that Fritz was able to sell the historic site and that it will remain accessible to the public as a tourist attraction.

“People usually come to the area for the uniqueness of it, and its history,” Desimone said. “You can’t get more historic than one of the oldest homes in Lake Geneva.”