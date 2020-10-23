 Skip to main content
Prospective buyers announce deal for Lake Geneva's Maxwell Mansion
Prospective buyers announce deal for Lake Geneva's Maxwell Mansion

Maxwell Mansion Hotel could be under new ownership by the end of the year

Maxwell Mansion, built more than 150 years ago at 421 Baker St. in downtown Lake Geneva, has been listed for sale for just under $4 million. 

 File photo, Regional News

Lake Geneva's historic Maxwell Mansion has attracted buyers who have experience in the hospitality industry and who once were managers at the Lake Lawn Resort.

Luke and Monica Pfeifer, who are married, have reached an agreement to purchase the Maxwell Mansion from owner Andrew Fritz in a deal that could be completed by December.

The sale price has not been disclosed yet, but the historic hotel at 421 Baker St. had been listed for $3.89 million.

Luke Pfeifer expressed confidence that the sale will be finalized.

"We're still waiting for all the final pieces," he said. "We're pretty confident that it's going to go through."

The Maxwell Mansion property was built in 1856 as a summer home for Dr. Philip Maxwell. Long since converted into a boutique hotel, it has been owned by Fritz since 2012.

The property includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as a ballroom, a cocktail bar, three acres of gardens, and a heated pool.

Luke Pfeifer said it is the ideal place for he and his wife to re-enter the Lake Geneva region's hospitality industry.

"It's something we can be hands-on as a family and not be overwhelmed," he said. "The location in Lake Geneva, you absolutely cannot beat."

The couple currently lives in Seattle, Washington, but they plan to move back to the Lake Geneva area.

Both of them worked previously in management at Delavan's Lake Lawn Resort, as well as Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio.

The couple plans an open house event at the Maxwell Mansion once they take ownership.

"We want to welcome the community," Pfeifer said, "and learn how we can help Lake Geneva any way possible."

