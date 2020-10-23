Prospective buyers announce deal for Lake Geneva's Maxwell Mansion

Lake Geneva's historic Maxwell Mansion has attracted buyers who have experience in the hospitality industry and who once were managers at the Lake Lawn Resort.

Luke and Monica Pfeifer, who are married, have reached an agreement to purchase the Maxwell Mansion from owner Andrew Fritz in a deal that could be completed by December.

The sale price has not been disclosed yet, but the historic hotel at 421 Baker St. had been listed for $3.89 million.

Luke Pfeifer expressed confidence that the sale will be finalized.

"We're still waiting for all the final pieces," he said. "We're pretty confident that it's going to go through."

The Maxwell Mansion property was built in 1856 as a summer home for Dr. Philip Maxwell. Long since converted into a boutique hotel, it has been owned by Fritz since 2012.

The property includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as a ballroom, a cocktail bar, three acres of gardens, and a heated pool.