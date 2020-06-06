Protesters in downtown Lake Geneva chant 'black lives matter'

Denise Millet, who is from Chicago but graduated from Badger High School in 2003, discussed her experience as a black mother to a 6-year-old boy.

She said she recently had a difficult conversation with him explaining how, as someone who is black, he is expected to act around the police. She told him that while most police are good, some may be dangerous to him.

"At what age does he go from being cute to being scary?" she asked.

Perez told other demonstrators that she was encouraged to see so many of her former high school classmates at the protest.

"We brought our whole community together to spread the word," she said.

Patino said he was inspired to put together the protest after seeing other demonstrations across the country. He also said as a Hispanic man in Lake Geneva he has been subject to racial slurs and other forms of discrimination.

