Protesters in downtown Lake Geneva chant 'black lives matter'

Protesters calling for an end to racism and injustice held a peaceful demonstration June 6 at Lake Geneva City Hall, before marching through the city's downtown.
Downtown Lake Geneva was packed with tourists, many dining outdoors, as protesters marched along Main Street, Wrigley Drive, Broad Street, Center Street and Geneva Street. As the protesters marched, they chanted "black lives matter," "I can't breathe," and "no justice, no peace."
Some motorists honked at protesters, some tourists joined the chants, and other visitors took cellphone videos of the demonstration. One couple dining at Sopra Bistro saluted protesters by holding up their wine glasses as the crowd marched past.
A few peopled heckled demonstrators, with one man seemingly attempting to start an altercation. However, the event remained peaceful.
"It went amazing. It was just the way it should," demonstrator Patrick Watrous, 21, of Lake Geneva, said after the march through downtown. "We got to protest peacefully."
The protest was organized on social media by Lake Geneva's Jordan Patino, who created a Facebook page called the "Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice."
Patino, 21, concealed his identity on the page, and said that was done to keep the focus on the event's message.
"I didn't think it mattered who put it together, but instead it mattered what we are out to protest," he said.
The event that occurred June 6 was not connected to another organized June 3 by a group referring to themselves as the "Order Squad."
The June 6 protest started at about 5 p.m. in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall and Police Department. Patino, who estimated that about 100 people attended the event, spoke to demonstrators before leading the group in taking a knee to honor George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from Minneapolis, died on May 25 while in police custody. Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, and was filmed allegedly kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests.
Lake Geneva police Lt. Edward Gritzner and Sgt. Jason Hall joined protesters by kneeling to honor Floyd. After kneeling, Patino invited other demonstrators to speak.
Melissa Perez of Lake Geneva, who identified herself as a Latina, said she has been subject to racism while living in Lake Geneva.
"The truth is, here in our town, we have our fair share of racism," Perez said. "People here think that Lake Geneva is perfect."
Denise Millet, who is from Chicago but graduated from Badger High School in 2003, discussed her experience as a black mother to a 6-year-old boy.
She said she recently had a difficult conversation with him explaining how, as someone who is black, he is expected to act around the police. She told him that while most police are good, some may be dangerous to him.
"At what age does he go from being cute to being scary?" she asked.
Perez told other demonstrators that she was encouraged to see so many of her former high school classmates at the protest.
"We brought our whole community together to spread the word," she said.
Patino said he was inspired to put together the protest after seeing other demonstrations across the country. He also said as a Hispanic man in Lake Geneva he has been subject to racial slurs and other forms of discrimination.
