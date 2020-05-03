PTO helps families chronicle their moments in the coronavirus crisis

“Every little bit helps,” she said.

Margaret Labus, president of the Fontana PTO, said the organization, too, is unable to host its usual fundraisers because of the coronavirus, and is relying more on online methods like the Front Porch Project.

At this time of year, the PTO normally would be organizing its annual Color Run fundraiser. Labus said the organization instead is looking for new ways to connect with the community.

“Even though we may not be in school, the PTO is still running and active and trying to keep that school culture at home,” she said.

Labus said the Front Porch Project allows participating families to document their part of this historic public health emergency, and also to feel a sense of normalcy while many are quarantined at home.

“We’re not trying to romanticize this, by any means,” she said. “It’s just a way to document this time we’re living in, and help families feel normal; this is just one way to help our families do that.”

