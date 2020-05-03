PTO helps families chronicle their moments in the coronavirus crisis

FONTANA — With the Fontana Parent Teacher Organization unable to conduct normal fundraisers because of the coronavirus, the group has partnered with a photographer for a creative way to support Fontana Elementary School.
Elyse Bullard, who runs a Fontana-based photography company, is helping the PTO raise funds through a national initiative called the Front Porch Project.
The project calls for photographers to document families, in exchange for donations, from a distance on their front steps during the coronavirus public health crisis.
Walworth County families donated $25 each — and some donated much more — for the chance to have a professional photo on their front porches while also supporting the PTO.
Bullard said when she heard the PTO would be unable to host its yearly fundraiser to buy books distributed each summer to Fontana Elementary students, she offered to help in any way she could.
Through the Front Porch Project, Bullard raised $560, which will be split between the PTO and another group called Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills (SMILES) Inc. in Darien.
Bullard said she chose SMILES, a therapeutic horse-riding program for people with special needs, because a friend works there and because of her own love of horses.
Making 15 different stops April 22 throughout Walworth County, Bullard said families used the photo opportunity in different ways. One high school senior used the opportunity to take graduation photos, another family took portraits with their dogs, and someone even posed for photos in their pajamas.
Taking the pictures without collecting a personal fee, Bullard said she is always looking for ways to benefit the community. In addition to her participation in the Front Porch Project, she volunteers to shoot photos for SMILES, the Hooved Society Human Society in Woodstock, Illinois, and for the annual Fontana Elementary School Family Photo Fundraiser.
“I like doing this kind of work, using my skills to give back to our community,” she said. “I’m always looking for opportunities to give back.”
Kim Good, executive director of SMILES, said because of the coronavirus, her nonproift operation has been unable to offer classes or host fundraisers that help support the organization.
“We’ve definitely been impacted by the pandemic,” she said.
Good said she hopes risks surrounding the virus will dissipate in time for her largest annual fundraiser, a benefit golf outing, scheduled for June. She added that in this time of financial uncertainty, every donation makes a difference.
“Every little bit helps,” she said.
Margaret Labus, president of the Fontana PTO, said the organization, too, is unable to host its usual fundraisers because of the coronavirus, and is relying more on online methods like the Front Porch Project.
At this time of year, the PTO normally would be organizing its annual Color Run fundraiser. Labus said the organization instead is looking for new ways to connect with the community.
“Even though we may not be in school, the PTO is still running and active and trying to keep that school culture at home,” she said.
Labus said the Front Porch Project allows participating families to document their part of this historic public health emergency, and also to feel a sense of normalcy while many are quarantined at home.
“We’re not trying to romanticize this, by any means,” she said. “It’s just a way to document this time we’re living in, and help families feel normal; this is just one way to help our families do that.”
