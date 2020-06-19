Public health crisis disrupting Fourth of July festivities in region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, many popular celebrations in the Lake Geneva region are being altered or cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The village of Fontana has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks, citing concerns that the event could risk spreading the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“We would have loved to have them, but we have to do what we felt was the right thing, with COVID-19,” Village President Pat Kenny said.

Fontana’s fireworks display, which is paid for by the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce and typically draws thousands of visitors to lake shore parks and businesses, would have made social distancing efforts too difficult to enforce, Kenny said.Village administrator Theresa Loomer said that the village was able to get a refund from J and M Displays, an Iowa company with which the village works to put on the show.

“They’ve been great to work with, and very understanding this year,” Loomer said.

At the Grand Geneva Resort in the town of Lyons, fireworks will still fill the sky during the evening of July 3. However, unlike in past years, the event will be for resort guests only, because of the coronavirus.