Public health crisis disrupting Fourth of July festivities in region

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, many popular celebrations in the Lake Geneva region are being altered or cancelled because of the coronavirus.
The village of Fontana has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks, citing concerns that the event could risk spreading the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
“We would have loved to have them, but we have to do what we felt was the right thing, with COVID-19,” Village President Pat Kenny said.
Fontana’s fireworks display, which is paid for by the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce and typically draws thousands of visitors to lake shore parks and businesses, would have made social distancing efforts too difficult to enforce, Kenny said.Village administrator Theresa Loomer said that the village was able to get a refund from J and M Displays, an Iowa company with which the village works to put on the show.
“They’ve been great to work with, and very understanding this year,” Loomer said.
At the Grand Geneva Resort in the town of Lyons, fireworks will still fill the sky during the evening of July 3. However, unlike in past years, the event will be for resort guests only, because of the coronavirus.
“This was a difficult decision, but is the safest course in this delicate time,” the Grand Geneva said in a statement on social media.
While the town of Lyons resort usually allows members of the public to view the fireworks for free — with a suggested donation to the Lake Geneva Food Pantry as an optional cost — the public this year will be prohibited on the property to keep crowds to a minimum.
In Bloomfield, village administrator Steve Cole said the village’s Fourth of July fireworks and parade has been postponed.
It is not yet clear when the events will take place, but Cole said a potential postponement date will be discussed July 13 at a village board meeting.
Fireworks are not the only holiday celebrations being disrupted, as the Lake Geneva American Legion children’s parade has been cancelled.
Mary Long of the American Legion said the group discussed multiple options for changing the parade format to safeguard participants and spectators, but decided that cancelling the event was the best option.
Long said the Legion, which has hosted the children’s parade in Lake Geneva for more than 50 years, is looking forward to resurrecting the event next summer.
For fireworks fans who do not want to miss out this summer, celebrations in Elkhorn and Delavan are still scheduled as planned.
The Elkhorn festivities are scheduled July 3 at Sunset Park, while the Delavan display is planned June 27 at Community Park.
