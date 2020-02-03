Public lecture series under way at UW-W

WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education is pleased to announce the theme for the spring Fairhaven Lecture Series.

The lectures in the “Is Hindsight 20/20? Looking Back at the First Two Decades of the 21st Century” series feature presentations by faculty from UW-Whitewater.

The Fairhaven Lecture Series is held 3 p.m. Mondays at Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 W. Starin Road, Whitewater.

Topics include the global recession, climate change and natural disasters, social media, and political turning points.

Previously, Nicholas Lovett — assistant professor of economics — presented "China and India: From Economic Backwaters to Economic Powers."

Following is the schedule for the rest of the series.

Feb. 10: "Independence Movements in the 21st Century: Scots, Kurds, Catalans and Beyond," presented by Larry Anderson, professor of political science.

Feb. 17: "A Stormy Start to the 21st Century," John Frye, associate professor of geography.

