Public lecture series under way at UW-W

WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education is pleased to announce the theme for the spring Fairhaven Lecture Series.
The lectures in the “Is Hindsight 20/20? Looking Back at the First Two Decades of the 21st Century” series feature presentations by faculty from UW-Whitewater.
The Fairhaven Lecture Series is held 3 p.m. Mondays at Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 W. Starin Road, Whitewater.
Topics include the global recession, climate change and natural disasters, social media, and political turning points.
Previously, Nicholas Lovett — assistant professor of economics — presented "China and India: From Economic Backwaters to Economic Powers."
Following is the schedule for the rest of the series.
Feb. 10: "Independence Movements in the 21st Century: Scots, Kurds, Catalans and Beyond," presented by Larry Anderson, professor of political science.
Feb. 17: "A Stormy Start to the 21st Century," John Frye, associate professor of geography.
Feb. 24: "The Election of Barack Obama," Susan Johnson, associate professor of political science and assistant dean of the College of Letters and Sciences,
March 2: "Superheroines in 21st-Century Movies," Donald Jellerson, associate professor of languages and literatures.
March 9: "Is Social Media a Positive or Negative Influence on Society?" David Beyea, assistant professor of communication.
March 16: "Sign, Sign, Everywhere a Sign: Protest Signs as Visual Rhetoric During the Wisconsin Budget Repair Bill/Act 10 Protests of 2011," Corey Davis, associate professor of communication.
March 23: "Changing Climate and Changing Lives: Move, Adapt or Go Extinct," Kerri Wrinn, associate professor of natural sciences and mathematics.
March 30: "Supreme Court Appointees From Bush to Trump: The More Things Change, the More Things Change," Jolly Emery, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science.
April 6: "Baby Boomers to Millennials, Virtual Teams and More: Workplace Trends Since 2000," Uma Kedharnath, assistant professor of management.
April 13: "Government Rescue After the 2008 Global Recession: A Comparison Between the U.S. and China," Nancy Ran Tao, associate professor of economics.
All lectures are free and open to the public.