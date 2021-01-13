Public notice: Sex offender being released in Elkhorn

The Town of Delavan Police Department along with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has issued a bulletin informing the public of a convicted sex offender being released.
John W. Kosche, 65, was convicted of three counts of repeated acts of sexual assault against a child. His victim was a teen male.
Kosche will be residing at 6222 State Road 11 in Elkhorn, according to the public notice.
He was initially charged in 1998 and then sentenced in 2009, according to online records.
The release stated that Kosche is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and will be required to participate in Global Positioning Satellite tracking.
It also states, “Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Further, such abuse could subject those who commit such acts to criminal penalties, and potentially end law enforcement’s ability to conduct community notification. We believe the only person who wins if community notification ends is the sex offender, since sex offenders derive their power through secrecy.”
Additional information about sex offenders in the community is available at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry Website located at http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/.